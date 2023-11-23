Kedah And Sabah Have Highest Number Of Divorced Couples In Malaysia 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For most, building a family with their partner is something they look forward to. Given the joys that come with having children, it is understandable that many Malaysian couples strive towards that goal.

That said, starting a family with someone can be difficult at times. So much so that some marriages end in divorce.

In fact, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, this was the case for many couples last year. The divorce rate increased by 43.1% to 62,890 compared to 2021 (43,936).

Freepik

Chief Statistician of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of divorces involving Muslim couples, particularly increased in 2022 compared to the previous year.

He stated that it increased by 45.9% with a total of 46,138 compared to 2021 only 31,650.

“This increase is due to cases that were brought forward from the previous year. The three states that recorded the highest increase in the number of Muslim divorces are Kedah (113.6%), Sabah (94.5%), and Perlis (83.5%).”

“Meanwhile, the divorce of non-Muslims also increased by 35.4% from 12,286 (2021) to 16,752(2022),” he said when speaking to Kosmo.

Decline in marriages in 2022

But according to him, there were also fewer married couples in 2022 – registering only 214,820. This is a slight decrease of 0.5% from the 215,973 recorded in 2021.

Freepik

“This decrease in the number of marriages is contributed by a 4.1% decrease in the number of Muslim marriages in 2022 (168,726) compared to 2021 (176,002).

“This report also presents the overall general marriage rate for grooms decreased from 46.0 to 45.3 per thousand unmarried male population aged 18 and over.

“The same trend is also for brides who recorded a decrease from 47.6 to 47.1 per thousand unmarried female population aged 16 and over,” he said.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.