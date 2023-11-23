Garbage Litters Ground At Coldplay Concert, Sparks Criticism Over Sanitation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the recent Coldplay concert held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the area outside the venue was left in disarray as piles of trash and litter covered the ground.

A video capturing the unsightly scene quickly went viral on social media, prompting netizens to criticize Malaysia’s sanitation practices compared to Singapore and Japan.

A video showed food garbage bags and discarded drink bottles strewn across the queuing channel outside the stadium, highlighting the irresponsible behaviour of some concert-goers.

The footage garnered significant attention, amassing many views and retweets by concerned netizens who condemned the littering behaviour.

Ingatkan kat India tadi. Rupanya kat Bukit Jalil Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/BRo1nWTPge — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) November 22, 2023

Netizens pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that Coldplay had previously sponsored efforts to clean up Malaysia’s rivers by investing RM3.2 million in an Ocean Cleanup Interceptor.

They expressed disappointment in the concert attendees for disregarding the environment and failing to uphold cleanliness standards, especially considering Coldplay’s previous environmental initiatives.

On the other hand, some individuals highlighted the presence of discarded raincoats inside the stadium following the show’s conclusion.

The Need for Environmental Consciousness

Some netizens cited this incident as why Malaysia lags in health and cleanliness.

While this incident highlights a concerning disregard for proper waste disposal, it is essential to note that not all concert-goers were involved in the littering.

The actions of a few individuals should not overshadow the majority who respect the environment and follow proper waste management practices.

However, it serves as a reminder for event organizers and attendees to prioritize environmental consciousness and responsible waste management to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable future.

