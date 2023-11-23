Aman Palestin’s Accounts Frozen By MACC, Office Raided

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen the bank accounts of Aman Palestin following allegations that the non-governmental organisation (NGO) had misappropriated public donations.

In a statement today, the MACC informed that 41 accounts belonging to the NGO and its entities had been frozen with funds totalling RM15,868,762.

Aman Palestin’s office had also been raided and the commission obtained several financial documents as well as management operations dating back five years.

“The investigation was conducted to obtain statements following offences under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), and Act 574 of the Penal Code,” MACC said in a statement.

Statements of key witnesses were recorded and the MACC identified several issues concerning misappropriation of RM70 million that had been channelled for purposes other than what was intended.

Previously, Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had asked that the state religious department not allow collection of donations for Aman Palestin at any Islamic premises in the state.

The mufti expressed doubt over the collection and distribution of funds collected by Aman Palestin and asked for more transparency.

On its website, Aman Palestin lists Abdullah Zaik Abdul Rahman as its executive chairman. He is formerly the president of Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma).

