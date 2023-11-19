GSC In Berjaya Times Square To Close Its Doors After 17 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent announcement, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has revealed the permanent closure of its cinemas in Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

The closure will take effect on 27 November, with the last day of screenings on 26 November.

Having operated for 17 years since its opening in January 2005, GSC Berjaya Times Square has bid farewell to its loyal patrons and expressed gratitude for their support.

GSC encourages its patrons to visit GSC LaLaport BBC, the nearest location.

The closure marks the end of an era for this cinema that has witnessed countless movie premieres, shared laughter, and created cherished memories for moviegoers.

GSC Cinemas is a prominent cinema chain in Malaysia, known for its diverse movie offerings and comfortable viewing experiences.

The closure of GSC Berjaya Times Square is undoubtedly a loss for movie enthusiasts and the local community who have frequented the cinema over the years.

As the curtains close on GSC Berjaya Times Square, movie lovers will look forward to future cinematic experiences and hope for the revival of the entertainment industry in a post-pandemic world.

Surviving the Storm: The Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysian Cinemas

While the precise reasons behind the closure have not been explicitly stated, it is believed that the decision may have been influenced by various factors, including the challenging business landscape faced by cinemas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has significantly impacted the entertainment industry, reducing cinema attendance and operational challenges.

Cinemas in Malaysia were forced to remain closed throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) periods, while other sectors were allowed to reopen.

The Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) expressed concerns about the unfair treatment of the cinema industry during these closures.

