TAR UMT Students To Benefit From Abundant Internships, Scholarships, And Technical Expertise Opportunities

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) has recently signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with E Team International Sdn Bhd to exchange knowledge and best practices.

The collaboration aims to empower students with knowledge and opportunities, providing them with internships, scholarships, and technical expertise.

The Entrepreneur Magazine, a publication by E Team International, has committed to offering these opportunities to TAR UMT students and sharing technical expertise and experience.

The university will encourage its students to take up these opportunities while hosting talks, seminars, and career fairs by the magazine’s personnel.

This partnership is set to benefit TAR UMT students by providing them with practical career guidance and exploring avenues for personal growth.

Bridging the Gap: Empowering Graduates and Driving Economic Growth

According to Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT, this collaboration will bring fresh perspectives to Malaysia’s business landscape and create more job opportunities for graduates.

The partnership, which The Star reported, aims to bridge academia and industries, nurturing employable graduates and driving economic growth.

In addition to the opportunities provided by The Entrepreneur Magazine, both parties will collaborate on the creation of a video series featuring dialogues between entrepreneurs and young professionals.

This series will delve into the challenges fresh graduates face in the modern workplace, providing practical career guidance and exploring avenues for personal growth.

Excellence Recognized

TAR UMT is a highly esteemed institution of higher learning that has gained recognition locally, nationally, and globally for its commitment to providing exceptional intellectual, personal, and professional development opportunities.

TAR UMT has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Premier Digital Tech Institution status awarded by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in 2017.

The university has also achieved the Competitive category for SETARA 2022, highlighting its dedication to academic excellence.

In addition to its academic achievements, TAR UMT has received financial assistance from the government to support its establishment.

The government’s support demonstrates the recognition of the university’s importance and potential impact on education and the economy.

