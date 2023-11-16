Laundromat Separates Washing Machines For Muslims And Non-Muslims, Sparking Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens were left outraged after a laundromat in the country separated washing machines for Muslims and non-Muslims.

The move has been called a step too far in the country’s conservative approach to religion.

The laundromat, which has not been named, reportedly placed red signs on one washing machine and one dryer that read “Non-Muslim”.

The rest of the machines were labelled “Muslim” in green.

The video of the laundromat was shared on social media by TikTok user @sun&moon4view, who expressed shock at the segregation.

A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Division

The video quickly went viral, with many netizens condemning the behaviour and suggesting that people should boycott such stores.

Some netizens even compared this to the need to distinguish between Muslim and non-Muslim blood when donating blood, raising concerns that such practices could further divide the country.

The move has sparked a debate about mutual respect and the country’s conservative approach to religion.

Many have expressed sadness that such segregation is becoming more common in Malaysia, with some predicting that it may soon extend to other public spaces.

The incident has left many Malaysians disappointed and concerned about their country’s direction.

A similar issue with a ‘Muslim friendly’ laundromat in Johor had arisen in 2017, but Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar intervened to address the matter.

The Sultan of Johor directed the laundromat’s owner to apologize, stating that this is not a state ruled by the Taliban.

Sokong titah Tuanku Sultan dlm isu kedai dobi. Kita mahu Johor yg progresif & sederhana bkn ekstremis. pic.twitter.com/WBpzPr5h3Y — Ahmad Anwar Asyraf (@myAnwarIsmail) September 27, 2017

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.