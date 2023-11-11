A Journey of Hope: A Malaysian’s Inspiring Battle Against Cancer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In adversity, some individuals shine as beacons of courage, determination, and unwavering hope.

Michelle Siaw Mong Cheng’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of advocating for a healthy lifestyle, even in the midst of personal health challenges.

Siaw’s journey began when she joined HOPE Worldwide Malaysia as a volunteer Zumba Fitness Program Facilitator, coaching children and youths from low-income families on cultivating healthy and active lifestyles.

Little did she know that her life would take an unexpected turn.

In December 2019, Siaw received a devastating diagnosis: stage three colon cancer.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, as the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siaw decided to resign from her job at AIA Malaysia and focus on her health and recovery.

Battling Cancer with Resilience and Embracing a Role in Health Advocacy

Like a true warrior, Siaw refused to give up.

She embarked on a three-year battle against the disease, determined to keep the cancer cells under control.

Her unwavering faith in her holistic approach to cancer management kept her going through the ups and downs of her journey.

Despite her challenges, Siaw’s resilience and passion for helping others remained unwavering.

HOPE Worldwide Malaysia recognized her dedication and offered her a position as a Health Program Coordinator in September.

It was a glimmer of hope for Siaw, who saw an opportunity to continue advocating for health literacy among low-income families.

Siaw’s Critical Need for Financial Assistance in Her Battle Against Cancer

Sadly, in October 2023, Siaw’s health took a turn for the worse, leading to several complications.

She now finds herself in critical need of raising RM 200,000 for medical expenses and daily living to survive.

Siaw’s story is one of extraordinary strength and perseverance.

Her unwavering commitment to a holistic approach to cancer management inspires all who know her.

Despite facing rejection for financial aid from various sources, she remained determined to find a way to sustain herself during the pandemic.

Combining Faith, Hard Work, and the Need for Alternative Solutions in Cancer Treatment

Now, as Siaw battles with her health again, she seeks support from the community to help her raise the necessary funds.

As the Bible says, “Faith without works is dead.”

Siaw’s faith in her holistic approach to cancer management is matched only by her willingness to work hard and fight for her life.

The breakdown includes funds for livelihood, monthly supplements for one year, and the cost of fourth-stage cancer treatment.

Every contribution counts in helping Siaw win this battle against cancer.

Siaw’s journey is a testament to the power of hope, faith, and perseverance.

The Need for Greater Support for Alternative Treatments in Malaysia

Cancer is a significant public health issue in Malaysia, with breast, colorectal, and lung cancers being the most common types.

In 2020, there were 48,639 new cases of cancer, with breast, colorectal, and lung cancers being the most common types.

The incidence of cancer is higher among females between the ages of 25 and 64 years old, while after the age of 65 years old, the incidence among males peaks.

Unfortunately, the conventional treatment for cancer in Malaysia is chemotherapy, and there is a lack of alternative solutions for cancer patients.

Siaw’s decision to take a holistic approach to cancer management is a testament to her courage and determination.

Despite the lack of support for alternative treatments in Malaysia, she remained steadfast in her belief that a change in diet and lifestyle could help her control the cancer cells.

Her journey is an inspiration to all who are battling cancer and seeking alternative solutions.

However, as Siaw’s story illustrates, the financial burden of cancer treatment can be overwhelming.

With no financial aid available to her, she had to rely on her savings to sustain herself during her three-year battle with cancer.

Siaw’s story highlights the need for more support for alternative treatments for cancer in Malaysia.

While chemotherapy may be effective for some patients, others may benefit from a more holistic approach to cancer management.

By providing more resources and support for alternative treatments, we can give cancer patients like Siaw a fighting chance.

Limitations on KWSP Medical Withdrawals for Alternative Medicine May Hinder Access to Holistic Healthcare Options

The Employees Provident Fund (KWSP) allows members to withdraw from Account 2 for approved medical expenses, healthcare equipment, and fertility treatment for approved illnesses.

However, it is essential to note that KWSP does not allow medical withdrawal specifically for alternative medicine.

Alternative medicine, or complementary or integrative medicine, encompasses many practices, including herbal remedies, acupuncture, naturopathy, traditional healing methods, and immunotherapy.

The focus of KWSP medical withdrawals is on conventional medical treatments and approved healthcare expenses.

KWSP not allowing medical withdrawal for alternative medicine can be seen as unfair to its members for several reasons.

Firstly, alternative medicine has gained popularity and recognition as a valid form of healthcare in recent years.

Many individuals turn to alternative treatments for various reasons, such as seeking holistic approaches, managing chronic conditions, or complementing conventional treatments.

The Implications of KWSP’s Exclusion of Alternative Medicine Withdrawals on Member Options, Financial Burden, and Healthcare Preferences

By not allowing medical withdrawals for alternative medicine, KWSP limits the options available to its members and may hinder their ability to explore alternative avenues for their healthcare needs.

Secondly, alternative medicine treatments can be costly, and not everyone may have the financial means to cover these expenses out of pocket.

KWSP funds are meant to provide financial security and support for members, including during medical emergencies.

Denying medical withdrawals for alternative medicine may put members in a difficult position, forcing them to seek alternative funding sources or potentially forgo treatments that they believe could benefit their health.

Furthermore, KWSP’s focus on conventional medical treatments may overlook the potential benefits and value that alternative medicine can offer.

Many individuals find relief and improvement in their health through alternative therapies, and denying access to these treatments through KWSP funds may be perceived as disregarding the preferences and beliefs of its members.

