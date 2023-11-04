HEINEKEN Malaysia’s Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert Raises RM3.9 Million For UTAR Hospital

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

HEINEKEN Malaysia, in collaboration with Tiger CECC, successfully hosted the Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert, raising an impressive amount of RM3.9 million for UTAR Hospital in Kampar, Perak.

The charity concert, held at the HGH Convention Centre in Sentul, marked a significant milestone as the program extended its support beyond schools to a hospital for the first time.

This year, Tiger CECC expanded its reach to UTAR Hospital, to enhance its facilities and amenities.

HEINEKEN Malaysia’s Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert marks a significant milestone by extending its support beyond schools to a hospital for the first time.(Pix: HEINEKEN Malaysia)

The funds raised from the concert will contribute towards the development of UTAR Hospital, benefiting both the local communities and medical students.

As a not-for-profit private university, UTAR Hospital strives to provide affordable medical services to the community in Kampar and surrounding areas.

The contribution from Tiger CECC will bolster the hospital’s outpatient and in-patient treatment facilities, diagnostics, and medical and mental health support.

Additionally, it will enrich the hands-on training, education, and research opportunities for UTAR’s medical students and future healthcare professionals.

The Tiger CECC charity concert received an overwhelming response, with over 1,000 attendees filling 64 tables at the HGH Convention Centre.

Notable figures in attendance at the Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert include Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, Chancellor of UTAR; Ir. Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Chuah Hean Teik, Chairman of UTAR Hospital Board; and Ir. Professor Dato’ Dr Ewe Hong Tat, President/CEO of UTAR and Heineken Malaysia Bhd managing director Roland Bala (Pix: HEINEKEN Malaysia)

Gratitude and Support at Tiger CECC Charity Concert

Expressing his gratitude for the support received, President/CEO of UTAR Ir. Professor Dato’ Dr Ewe Hong Tat thanked Heineken Malaysia and the Tiger CECC program for collaborating to support UTAR Hospital.

He emphasized the positive impact the funds will have on improving facilities and services for the local community.

The evening was filled with captivating performances by renowned artists such as Wu Jia Hui, Yee Yee, Victor Lee, Z Yan, Zac Chi Chiang, and Jyin.

Guest singer Chris Cheong, winner of the Astro 2020 Classic Golden Melody Singing Competition, also delivered a special performance supporting the cause.

The event concluded with an unplugged session featuring Z Yan, Yee Yee, Zac, Jyin, Wu Jia Hui, and Victor Lee, leaving attendees mesmerized by their soulful tunes.

Renowned artists captivate the audience with their performances at the Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert. (Pix: HEINEKEN Malaysia)

Uniting Communities and Empowering Education: The Impact of Tiger CECC

Tiger CECC, a long-standing social impact program, has brought communities together since its inception in 1994.

Over the years, it has funded more than 535 local schools through charity concerts, making a lasting impact on the nation’s educational foundation.

Through its commitment to empowering education, Tiger CECC has not only provided financial assistance to schools but has also fostered a sense of unity and collaboration within communities.

By rallying individuals from all walks of life to come together for a common cause, this program has created a platform for people to contribute to improving education in Malaysia.

The success of Tiger CECC can be attributed to the collective efforts of various stakeholders, including HEINEKEN Malaysia, the organizers, the talented artists who perform at charity concerts, and the generous individuals and organizations who support the cause.

Together, they have made a significant difference in shaping the educational landscape of the nation and have paved the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

