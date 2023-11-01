Pangrok Sulap Gets Creative In Bid To Fund Solar Panel Installation in Sabah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We all know that many remote corners of Malaysia, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, lack essential amenities such as electricity, water, and transportation.

But there’s hope on the horizon as a bunch of do-gooders, be it NGOs or local companies, are stepping in to provide these regions with the essential energy resources needed for daily life.

Recently, a group of individuals known as Pangrok Sulap, based in Sabah, undertook the installation of several solar panels to serve the residents of a remote village in the state of Bawah Bayu.

A social media update on their Instagram account @pangrok_sulap revealed that the village was excluded from the mini hydroelectric project due to its considerable distance from Kampung Penulangon in Ranau.

Book Sales Flip the Switch on Solar Panel Funds

Here’s the kicker: the cash for those shiny solar panels? It came from the sales of their book, “Sedekad Seni Merakyat.”

“Thanks to everyone who purchased the book ‘Sedekad Seni Merakyat’ by Pangrok Sulap. Light is life,” they wrote.

Pangrok Sulap’s Bright Idea: ‘Cahaya Kehidupan’ Art Editions

As reported by The Star in January, Pangrok Sulap had previously launched ten art editions titled ‘Cahaya Kehidupan.’

All proceeds from the sales at the time were to fund a mini hydroelectric generator, which would substantially benefit 27 households in Kampung Penulangon.

Before this electrifying transformation, most folks in that village were just hanging on with limited solar panels and basic electrical generation.

So hats off to Pangrok Sulap for being the bright sparks who lit up the lives of Sabah’s backcountry dwellers!

