5,000 Working Mothers in Selangor Eligible for One-Time RM1,000 Payment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Being a working mother is no easy feat.

Not only do they need to earn a living, but they also have to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities.

Source: Pexels

In response to the challenges faced by working mothers, the Selangor State Government has launched the MamaKerja Incentive, offering a one-time cash payment of RM1,000 to eligible mothers.

This initiative aims to support and recognise the efforts of working mothers with children aged 12 or below.

The Exco for Women’s Development and Social Welfare in Selangor, Anfaal Saari, explained that this financial support is intended to alleviate the financial burden of childcare, especially considering the associated costs.

She shared this announcement on 25 October, as reported by Harian Metro.

To be eligible for this incentive, they must meet the following criteria:

Employed

A resident or long-term resident of Selangor for over 10 years

Eligible to vote in Selangor

Household income of RM8,000 or less

Possession of an account with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) or the Employees Provident Fund (KWSP)

Have at least three children aged 12 or below

Not recipients of the Aid for Smart Childcare Scheme (Asuh Pintar), Kindergarten Aid Scheme (TUNAS), or Selangor Welfare Assistance (BINGKAS).

Source: Mama Kerja official website

Balancing Work and Childcare

Anfaal Saari highlighted the dilemma that many working mothers face due to the high cost of childcare.

She pointed out that these mothers often have to make tough choices between caring for their children and sustaining their employment.

She also noted that recent statistics from the Department of Statistics indicate a relatively low participation rate of women in the labour force in Selangor, standing at 69.9%.

Additionally, a study conducted by the Merdeka Centre and The Asia Foundation in Selangor in 2020-2022 underscored the challenges faced by working women, particularly in terms of high childcare costs.

Applications for this incentive will commence tomorrow, 1 November at 10:00 AM. For further information and details, please visit the official MamaKerja website.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.