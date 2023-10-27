Open Payment System Coming Soon To KTM Komuter, LRT, MRT

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For public transportation users in Malaysia, the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) card has become a daily essential, simplifying travel across various destinations.

With this card, queuing for tokens at self-service machines will be a thing of the past, provided your TNG card holds sufficient credit.

Open Payment Options for KTMB Komuter Services Starting November

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) commuters in the Klang Valley who rely on the TNG card for payments will soon have more payment alternatives.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (26 October) that the open payment system will be rolled out in mid-November.

This system allows the public to make payments using MyDebit and credit cards as additional payment modes at gantries, and QR codes through the KTMB mobile app (KITS) — apart from the existing payment methods using tokens and Touch ‘n Go cards.

This RM29 million project will benefit users at all 57 KTMB Komuter stations in the Klang Valley.

Rapid Rail Network Services to Introduce the Open Payment System

Loke also revealed that the Rapid Rail network services will implement the same payment methods, covering the Kelana Jaya LRT (light rail transit) Line, Ampang LRT Line, Kajang MRT Line, Putrajaya MRT Line, and Monorail.

Prasarana is currently finalising the implementation plan, scheduled to begin in March 2024 and conclude by 2025.

Loke said, “(From then) Prasarana will take 11 months until February 2025 to ensure 50 per cent of gantries at each station can accept these open payment methods.

“If necessary, the system will continue to evolve, and other payment methods, such as QR codes, would be allowed.”

Loke provided this information in response to a query from Wong Chen, Member of Parliament for Subang (Pakatan Harapan), regarding the progress of implementing the open payment system in the Klang Valley’s public transportation network.

He also mentioned that the automatic fare collection ticketing system for the entire KTM Komuter network in Klang Valley was nearly complete.

Payment Options and Accessible Fare Choices

Additionally, Wong had also asked about the potential discounts on public transportation fares using debit and credit cards, whereby Loke highlighted the existing My50 pass.

This pass provides 30 days of unlimited rides on LRT, MRT, monorail, bus rapid transit, Rapid KL bus, and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley.

Loke emphasised the government’s commitment to continuing this programme in the next budget, asserting that it offers “the cheapest multi-pass not just in Malaysia but in the world.”

