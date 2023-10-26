MyTukar Revolutionizes Car Buying Experience With One-Stop Solution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a groundbreaking move, the digital used car trading platform MyTukar is set to transform the car buying experience with its innovative one-stop solution.

With a target of trading 6,000 vehicles per month in 2024, MyTukar aims to become the go-to platform for car enthusiasts and dealers.

The recent rebranding of its after-sales workshop, Carro Care, in collaboration with Jardine Cycle and Carriage, has catapulted MyTukar to new heights.

MyTukar’s USJ Car Restoration Center boasts Southeast Asia’s largest patented 160-point inspection technology, ensuring top-notch quality and reliability for all vehicles. (Pix: MyTukar)

This strategic partnership allows cars to be restored to pristine condition, ensuring buyers enjoy a “good as new” experience with their purchases.

“Our goal is to create a seamless and convenient car-buying journey,” said Derrick Eng, CEO of MyTukar. “By providing a refurbishment centre that guarantees top-notch quality, we give consumers peace of mind and confidence in their vehicle choices.”

But the advantages don’t stop there.

Experience excellence in car care with Carro Care, where only the finest Nippon Paint is used to give your vehicle the top-quality treatment it deserves. (Pix: MyTukar)

MyTukar has joined forces with six leading insurers to offer various insurance options on a single platform.

This means buyers can easily find the perfect coverage that suits their needs, all in one place.

With Singapore’s number one online used car platform, Carro, as its parent company, MyTukar benefits from a vast network of 14 refurbishment centres and workshops across Southeast Asia.

During a media tour, press members discover the Carro experience at its Subang outlet, where automotive excellence meets unparalleled service. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

These centres will be rebranded as Carro Care, with a staggering 2,800 cars expected to be serviced and repaired monthly.

This expansion ensures that customers can access comprehensive car care services whenever needed.

With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this innovative platform is revolutionizing the automotive industry, offering consumers a seamless, reliable, and all-encompassing experience like never before.

Dedicated MyTukar staff diligently conduct a thorough check, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability for every vehicle. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Driving Success: A Remarkable Story in the Automotive Industry

Founded in Malaysia in 2018 by Fong Hon Sum, previously Tan Chong Motor’s Top Sales Performer for five consecutive years, the company initially focused on the wholesale business before transitioning to the retail market in April 2021.

Since its inception, MyTukar has made significant strides in revolutionizing the used car industry.

The company has leveraged technology and innovation to provide a seamless and convenient car trading experience for both buyers and sellers.

By offering a one-stop solution that includes vehicle inspections, financing options, and after-sales services, MyTukar has streamlined the car buying process and gained customers’ trust.

One of the key factors contributing to MyTukar’s success is its commitment to transparency and trustworthiness.

The platform ensures that all vehicles listed for sale undergo a comprehensive inspection process, providing buyers with accurate information about the condition of the cars.

This transparency has earned MyTukar a reputation for reliability and credibility in the market.

