10 Lanes To 1: Klang Valley Road Block Frustrates Drivers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent incident of traffic congestion in the Klang Valley has sparked outrage among drivers, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns.

The incident in question involved a police roadblock at a toll highway, which caused 10 lanes of traffic to be funnelled into a single lane.

A video recording of the resulting traffic jam was posted on social media, prompting widespread criticism and calls for action.

While police roadblocks are common on Malaysian roads, this incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of current traffic management strategies.

Many drivers have complained that funnelling traffic from 10 lanes into one lane was unnecessary and inefficient, causing long delays and frustration for those affected.

In response to these concerns, some have called on the police to create more lanes for the roadblock, with suggestions ranging from four lanes to six lanes or more, especially when the road is wide enough.

Others have suggested that alternative approaches, such as using multiple roadblocks or implementing a more streamlined traffic flow system, could help to alleviate the problem.

Similar complaints have also been raised in the past.

Kenapa road block malam Ahad dan tutup jalan raya hingga 1 lane je yang tinggal untuk polis check di depan palace pula. @JPJJohor suggest boleh tutup satu lan je atau buat 3 lane utk polis check so takde lah jam 30min untuk 200m. Penat esok nak kerja pula. pic.twitter.com/IYf8DVw6zp — Yi Ling (@YL10) June 19, 2022

Striking a Balance: Navigating the Tightrope of Public Safety and Traffic Flow

Some netizens have defended the police, saying it is important to understand that the police have various other responsibilities and cannot allocate excessive resources solely for this purpose.

They feel it is unrealistic to expect a large number of personnel to be present at every roadblock.

Considering the limited manpower available, it would be impractical for high-ranking officials to be present at every roadblock.

Ramai yg rasa polis tak pandai road block satu lane



Polis tak bodoh beb

Polis cuma tak ramai

Kau faham tak polis byk kerja lain

Tiba2 nk kena hadap pkp bendul ni



Takkan 8 org nk jaga 4 lane. Kalau 100 road block, 800 org dh. Kau nak SAC1 SAC2 DSP smua turun sekali ke mcm mana? — Anas Banas (@ans47) January 17, 2021

Nevertheless, it serves as a reminder of the need for effective traffic management strategies to balance the competing demands of public safety and efficient traffic flow.

As such, it may be necessary for authorities to review their current strategies and explore alternative approaches that can help minimise roadblocks’ impact on traffic flow.

By doing so, they can help ensure that drivers are not unduly inconvenienced while maintaining public safety and security.

READ MORE: Police Commissioner Warns Public Against Sharing Police Actions On Social Media

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.