Working Wives Can Now Say i-Sayang You Too With EPF’s Initiative Expansion

From next year onwards, the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) i-Sayang financial facility will include house husbands.

This expansion, which was designed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will now allow house husbands to receive two percent of contributions to their monthly EPF from their employed wives.

EPF chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan noted that this expansion is definitely among the highlights of the 2024 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday.

This marks significant progress as the current i-Sayang programme only permits husbands to voluntarily transfer two percent of their monthly EPF contributions to their wives’ accounts.

“Since its launch, about 34,000 husbands have registered and participated in i-Sayang which is equivalent to a cumulative savings of RM14.7 million,” said Amir in a statement today.

Impressed with the progress

Many on social media have applauded the government for making this progressive move. Users praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being inclusive in its vision and perception of modern households.

One Twitter user expressed her gratitude as she had previously consulted an EPF employee about the move.

“I remember last time when EPF introduced i-Sayang, some people were like, but how about husbands with higher-paid wives??

“And I asked EPF staff, and they said they were working on it. Glad to see it implemented now.” said the user.

Another user echoed similar comments, recalling how this move would benefit a family he personally knows.

“Great initiatives, I still remember my ex-lady boss who’s busy working, so her husband is busy taking care of the children. So now, both can have epf accounts.” tweeted the user.

Other users, who were ecstatic about the implementation, were joking about their intentions of becoming a house husband now.

It is great to see many appreciating this brand-new implementation. Users can definitely look forward to seeing more.

This is because EPF will continue to look into the schemes to meet members’ living needs without affecting retirement savings.

