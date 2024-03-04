TRP
Netizens Divided Over EPF’s 2023 Dividend Amount
EPF announced a 5.5% dividend rate for conventional savings and 5.4% for syariah funds.

March 4, 2024

Many people have mixed reactions toward the newly declared dividend for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the year 2023.

For Conventional Savings, EPF announced a 5.5% dividend rate, with a total distribution of RM50.3 billion.

Meanwhile, RM7.5 billion was paid out at a 5.4% rate for Syariah Funds.

This amount is an increase from the dividend payments made in 2022, which were 5.35% for traditional savings accounts and 4.75% for Syariah accounts.

READ MORE: EPF Announces 5.5% Dividend Rate For 2023, 5.4% For Syariah Savings

As stated above, many people are divided on their opinions regarding the dividend rates that were declared.

Many are not happy with the percentage of dividends although it is higher compared to 2022.

Since EPF previously stated that the performance in Q1 to Q3 of 2023 was good, a 0.15% increase in the conventional savings rate seemed unacceptable to many.

A netizen however congratulated the good performance but still was disappointed with the dividend announced.

As an EPF member, he requested details of the investment profit and the decision on the distribution to be made transparent to the public.

On the other hand, it seems like many are grateful for the percentage of dividends that were announced.

For the Syariah dividend rate, many people are happy with the increase of 0.65% from the year 2022.

Many were seen to encourage others to convert their EPF savings from Conventional to Syariah.

One netizen pointed out that it was good to see that the Syariah Funds were as competitive as the Conventional Funds.

However, another said it was a shocker to see that the Syariah Funds performed better than the Conventional Funds.

“Another shocker is the Shariah one. Such a huge jump from last year. What book did you cook to get that number. I have trust issue with EPF now,” the netizen commented.

