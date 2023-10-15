Up In Smoke: Lessons For Malaysia From South Africa’s Tobacco Prohibition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia may learn from South Africa’s experience with tobacco prohibition in 2020.

Although the initial aim of banning tobacco and vaping products was noble, it inadvertently led to a rise in illicit trade, especially in middle-income countries where combating black market activities, corruption, and smuggling proves challenging.

Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, Public Health Medicine Specialist, Faculty of Medicine at Universiti Kebangssan Malaysia (UKM), said this could lead to increased uptake and initiation of smoking among younger people, especially among low-income and poor populations who are often addicted to tobacco.

She pointed out that Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) has shown promise in controlled environments, but it is inferior to other reduced-risk products (RRPs) in converting smokers to being tobacco-free, especially among individuals with no intention to quit.

Factors contributing to less successful NRT switching include no hand-to-mouth movements, insufficient ‘kick’ to cure cravings, no throat hit, difficulty accessing health practitioners, difficulty purchasing NRT, and inability to join similar friends who may still smoke. Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh on how behavioral therapy, such as motivation and counseling, could benefit NRT and RRPs users.

To end the tobacco epidemic, NRTs and other RRPs methods may be useful for a few percent of existing tobacco users to assist them in migrating towards cessation.

Agree with the need for enforcement & harm reduction. However, this op-ed jumps straight to the use of e-cigarretes as a harm reduction strategy & fails to even mention Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) which is widely recognised by health authorities around the world. https://t.co/qViGvVvlZ4 — Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) February 8, 2022

Additionally, it is crucial to prevent young people from accessing tobacco altogether through measures such as banning tobacco entry, good policing, and enforcement that deters both legal and illegal tobacco entry into the country.

It is important to note that public opinion on such matters can vary, and different individuals may have different perspectives on the issue.

Some argue that adults should be free to make their own choices regarding their habits and behaviours.

