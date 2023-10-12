Top Cop Scolds Subordinates, But Who Is CP Datuk Seri Shuhaily Mohd Zain?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, made a revelation during the Address of the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at the University of Science Malaysia (USM) in Penang.

His spirited address, captured on video, subsequently went viral with many applauding Mohd Shuhaily for his strict stance.

Apart from highlighting low wages, Mohd Shuhaily spoke about the laidback attitude of some officers in which certain practices have become commonplace even if they were against the law. He remarked that this made it tough to weed out corruption.

Is a RM1,500 Constable salary enough to live in Kuala Lumpur?

The concern of salaries continues to rise, as both public and private sector employees frequently find their pay falling below the minimum wage threshold.

This is especially due to the rising cost of living which can have a significant impact on the daily lives of those receiving these wage rates.

Expressing concern for the situation facing new members PDRM

Mohd Shuhaily pointed out that new PDRM recruits can be seen as a low-income group, as they initially earn just RM1,441 when starting as constables.

After completing their training, their total earnings, including allowances, reach RM1,800.

Can the PDRM be classified as low-income earners?

What is most disheartening is that if these members are assigned to urban areas like Kuala Lumpur, they may also find themselves classified as urban low-income earners.

“These individuals will take home a net salary of RM1,500. Can you live in Kuala Lumpur with such a salary?

“This doesn’t even take into account the cost of medical expenses, special needs children (OKU), hospital expenses, including those who need treatment three times a week.

“So, chiefs or supervisors, please take note and identify members who are facing such circumstances, and if you can help, then please assist them,” he said.

Some members reject promotions due to family responsibilities

At the same time, he also revealed that there are PDRM members who are willing to reject promotions solely due to family reasons.

For Mohd Shuhaily, it is his responsibility as the Director of JSJ to address the logistical issues faced by the department, including the welfare of officers, even though the department’s capital and assets are at a dismal level.

“To the heads of criminal investigation departments, don’t just support or oppose transfers if a member makes such a request.

“You need to thoroughly and deeply examine each case before making a fair consideration,” he added.

So who is Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily?

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain witnesses the handing over of duties of from Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (left) to Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain in Bukit Aman, August 15, 2023.

Mohd Shuhaily holds the prestigious title of Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ).

He officially assumed the federal position on August 15, 2023. This appointment follows his successful tenure as the Chief of Police in Penang.

After he attained viral fame from the speech he gave to his subordinates, Mohd Shuhaily downplayed it by saying he was merely doing his job.

As reported by the NST, Mohd Shuhaily said changing laid-back working style and fighting corruption was not that easy.

“We have to have a sense of responsibility towards our job and when something is not right, as a family, this is what we do, try to make things better,” he was quoted as saying.

Early Career and Journey (1997-2004)

Mohd Shuhaily embarked on his remarkable journey with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in 1997. His family’s deep-rooted connection to PDRM, especially his father’s service, played a significant role in shaping his commitment to the force.

Upon completing his studies at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), he decided to join the police force. Following his training, he began his career in the special branch.

After five years of dedicated service in the special branch, he was sent to the challenging and tumultuous region of Kosovo for 18 months. At just 30 years old, he assumed the role of the youngest commander.

His experiences in Kosovo broadened his horizons and deepened his understanding of the challenges faced in such regions.

In 2004, he returned to Malaysia and continued his service within the special branch, now holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent. His commitment to continuous learning led him to pursue a Master’s degree in Singapore. Upon completing his studies, Mohd Shuhaily resumed his duties in the same department.

International Assignments (Mid-2000s)

Shortly after his return, he was entrusted with the significant responsibility of establishing the PDRM Liaison Office in Washington, D.C., United States. This international assignment not only showcased his capabilities but also further broadened his perspective on policing and international cooperation.

Leadership Roles in Malaysia (Late 2000s-2023)

Upon his return to Malaysia, Mohd Shuhaily continued to demonstrate his dedication and commitment to the force. He was appointed as the Chief of Police of the Lower Perak District, reflecting his unwavering commitment to serving his homeland.

He then resumed his role in the special branch, and his outstanding contributions paved the way for his current position in Bukit Aman.

Age and Achievement

Despite his appointment as the Chief of Police of Penang before reaching the age of 50, public doubts were dispelled by his impressive record of achievements and recognitions.

However, his exceptional dedication and accomplishments within the PDRM have earned him the distinction of Datuk Seri.

