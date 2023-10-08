Good Samaritans Raise RM350K For Malaysian Woman’s Massive Medical Bills In Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman, Celestine Chek, had just started a new job in Singapore when she suffered a brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm, also known as an intracranial or cerebral aneurysm, is a condition where a blood vessel in the brain bulges or balloons out.

She was rushed to the hospital and stayed in the intensive care unit for nearly two weeks.

Due to her foreign status, Chek’s medical bill from a public hospital amounted to SGD100,251.45 (RM347,564).

Her family could only pay SGD2,842.80 (RM9,855), and the remaining cost is still enormous.

Chek’s employer cancelled her health insurance plan since she never made it to work on her first day, as a salesperson in a jewellery store.

Singaporean Chinese media, 8world, had reported her plight.

Hospital bills in Singapore can be incredibly costly, a major concern in this situation. (Pix: Give.Asia)

Give, and it shall be given unto you

This tragic situation left Chek’s family feeling helpless and overwhelmed as they struggled to cope with the emotional and financial burden.

The family appealed to the public for support, hoping that kind-hearted individuals would come forward to help them cover the exorbitant medical expenses.

Chek’s family urged anyone who can help to donate, no matter how small, and the public responded.

At the time of writing, a fundraiser launched on Give.Asia has been able to raise over SGD102,000 (RM353,626).

Give.Asia is a fundraising platform that allows fundraisers to raise funds for their causes without charge.

Another positive news is that Chek was transferred to a hospital in JB on 11 September and is currently receiving treatment there.

Although her condition is stable enough to be discharged, she still requires daily rehabilitation and acupuncture for up to two years to recover from her aneurysm.

The road to recovery will be long and difficult, but with the community’s support, they hope to give Chek the best possible chance at a full recovery.

