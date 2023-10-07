First-Class Engineering Graduate Jobless Due To Lack Of Proficiency In English

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An anonymous engineering graduate who achieved first-class honours is currently unemployed due to his inability to speak English fluently.

Instead of taking responsibility for their situation, the person blames others skilled in communication as all talk and no substance.

The individual took to social media and said the situation resulted in sadness and anger.

While some netizens sympathized with the situation, others disagreed with the person’s perspective.

Ni nama dia soft skill. Tapi ang boleh belajaq bi. Confirm belajaq bi lagi senang dari engineering. And kurangkan rasa dengki. Improve diri sendiri. pic.twitter.com/q6x29nxQSG — 🔺meinifesting🔻 (@meinmokhtar) October 3, 2023

They emphasized that communication is a crucial skill in any career and suggested that the man should improve his language abilities.

Some netizens also pointed out that companies seek candidates who can adapt to the workplace and communicate effectively with stakeholders and management.

Others are curious as English is considered a mandatory language during university studies, with presentations and other learning activities typically conducted in English.

Social media users were also taken aback by the fact that someone would belittle a friend who already has a job, especially when they are currently unemployed.

Some advised the person to focus on finding a job to earn a living as a practical step forward and improving language skills can be a goal for the future.

Lagi satu nak ingatkan, bukan salah takdir kau bernasib begini. Itu semua adalah ujian. Kau sekarang ada pilihan, samada nak terus menganggur dan complain atau apply je kerja biasa². Target kau adalah dapat gaji untuk hidup, fokus hat tu dulu. Bila cukup duit, belajar English. — Azim Fauzi (@azimfauzi_) October 5, 2023

Language proficiency and communication skills have become even more crucial

Poor English language proficiency among Malaysian graduates has been identified as one of the reasons why they find it difficult to secure jobs.

According to Nor Zahidi Alias, the chief economist at Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd, the number of unemployed graduates in Malaysia has increased over the years, which could be attributed to poor English proficiency, lack of experience, and other factors.

The Malaysian education system has been criticized for being “English-unfriendly,” which has resulted in the majority of Malaysians struggling with the language.

The decline in English language proficiency among Malaysians has also been highlighted as a concern that needs to be addressed to avoid missing out on economic opportunities.

Therefore, it is important for graduates to continue developing their English language skills and seek support from available resources, such as language courses and online tools, to improve their chances of finding employment.

