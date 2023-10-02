[Watch] Abang Food Panda “Enforces” Women-Only Coach Rule in MRT, Earns Praise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

RapidKL recently introduced women-only coaches on the Kajang MRT route due to concerns about incidents of harassment experienced by women during their commutes.

This initiative, implemented in stages, was fully operational by 17 September.

However, despite the clear signage designating these coaches for women only, a few men continued to enter these compartments.

Food Delivery Rider Prompts Foreign Men to Leave Women’s Coach

A recent video circulating on social media shows a food delivery rider tactfully requesting several foreign men to relocate to the mixed coach of the MRT.

The video, shared on TikTok by @jai.samud, highlights the rider’s efforts in ensuring that the men vacate the women’s coach.

“(Abang) Food Panda shows genuine concern by ushering men away from the women’s section,” he noted in the video.

Foreign Men Seem Unaware of Signage, Persist in Sitting in Women’s Coach

Evidently, the foreign men depicted in the video appeared oblivious to or misunderstood the ‘women-only coach’ signage, as some of them persisted in attempting to sit in the same coach.

Curiously, they also expressed dissatisfaction and questioned the food delivery rider’s actions.

“This section is reserved for women only,” explained the food delivery rider.

Netizens Commend Abang Food Panda for Enforcing the Women’s Coach Rule

A perusal of the comments section reveals that the majority of social media users commended the food delivery rider for ensuring compliance with the ‘women-only coach’ rule and criticised the men for not respecting the designated area.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.