Malaysian Ministers Walk in New York, Netizens Suggest Doing the Same Back Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by 41 other world leaders, recently participated in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held over two weeks in New York, USA.

This marked Anwar’s inaugural appearance at the conference as Prime Minister.

He was joined by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, along with several Members of Parliament and government officials.

Malaysian Ministers Spotted Walking in New York En Route to Conference

A series of shared photos on Twitter, courtesy of @jasonnyew, depicted Anwar Ibrahim, Tengku Zafrul, and fellow government officials walking in New York, heading towards the conference venue on foot.



Source: Anwar Ibrahim / Facebook

Netizens Question Why Ministers Don’t Walk in Malaysia

The images of ministers strolling in New York piqued the curiosity of netizens, sparking various reactions.

Some netizens regarded the photos, captioned with phrases like ‘PMX just walking in New York,’ as an ordinary occurrence and opined that such practices should also be adopted when they are in Malaysia.

Nevertheless, others highlighted the dearth of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in Malaysia compared to foreign locales.

Consequently, some netizens proposed that the Malaysian government should initiate the development of safer and more comfortable pedestrian spaces.

Furthermore, some commended Anwar’s physical fitness, as he was able to walk despite being 76 years old.

Source: Twitter

Qualities of a Pedestrian-Friendly City

When we talk about a pedestrian-friendly city, it’s not just an area with walking facilities; it encompasses more.

Source: Canva/Pexels

So, what are the qualities of such a city?

Apart from being renowned for tourist attractions, food, and shopping options, a pedestrian-friendly city should be well-designed for safety and ease of access for walkers.

How can you tell if a city is pedestrian-friendly or not? Let’s check if these points check the box:

Roads equipped with pedestrian crossings and warning signs to encourage vehicle deceleration.

A verdant and shaded ambiance along sidewalks.

Tactically situated and clearly marked parking facilities to safeguard pedestrians from traffic.

The presence of parks, pathways, sidewalks, and interconnected routes.

Accessibility to a diverse range of public transportation modes.

The convenience of navigating from one location to another on foot is commendable. Not only does it circumvent hours of traffic congestion, but it also contributes to personal well-being.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.