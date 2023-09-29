[Watch] Teenagers Chased By Motorcyclists After Allegedly Not Paying For Cendol

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of teenagers were chased by motorcyclists in the Batu Caves area, as seen in a viral video clip lasting 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

The incident allegedly happened because the teenagers ran away after not paying for the cendol they ate.

The chase reportedly started from Batu Caves, then to Batu Muda, DUKE, Taman Selasih Phase 2, and Taman Samudera, up to MRR2 Batu Caves.

The car driver finally stopped in the middle of the road and then ran away.

AKSI KEJAR MENGEJAR DI BATU CAVES



Satu kekecohan berlaku tengah hari tadi di Batu Caves apabila sekumpulan remaja yang menaiki sebuah kereta dikatakan lari dari membayar cendol kemudian mereka dikejar oleh sekumpulan penunggang motorsikal.



🎥 Telegram Asal Gombak pic.twitter.com/tDNyYA7yWv — Asal Gombak (@AsalGombak) September 27, 2023

Various reactions from social media users

Many are surprised by the actions of the teenagers involved, which endangered their safety and that of other road users.

Some think there may be other issues that occurred so that the motorcyclists actively chased the teenagers involved.

Some other users shared their opinion that there is a possibility that nearby motorcyclists did not know the real cause during the chaos of the chase but still wanted to help.

Meanwhile, some netizens said blocking others’ vehicles in such a situation is unlawful.

It is sufficient to take down the car number and report it to the police.

Netizens also noted that the motorcyclists broke the law by not wearing helmets.

Suspects rammed several vehicles

It is understood that the incident caused several vehicles to be rammed by the suspects, and anyone involved is asked to refer to the Kepong Police Station for further action.

Assistant Commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, the head of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) in Kuala Lumpur, was quoted by Buletin TV3 that his department received a report about the incident at 2:05 p.m.

According to initial investigations, the incident occurred when a motorcycle stopped at a traffic light was suddenly hit by a Nissan Almera car.

The suspect hit the left side of a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle and the left side of a Proton Saga car.

