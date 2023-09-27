University Of Nottingham Further Grows Malaysia’s Higher Education With New Future Student Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The University of Nottingham Malaysia is investing in the country’s ambition to be an international tertiary education hub. The education institute is supporting the aspiration through its new Future Students Centre in Petaling Jaya.

Located at Menara Maxis, the centre was established to facilitate interest and convenience for higher education enquiries, to help Malaysia achieve its international tertiary education enrolment base of 250,000 students by 2025.

The Future Students Centre was launched by Francine Torbett, Deputy Country Director Malaysia (Trade) of the British High Commission, Professor Sarah Metcalfe, Provost and CEO, University of Nottingham Malaysia, and Izaddeen Daud, Group CEO of Boustead Holdings Berhad.

“The opening of this centre marks an important development in the University of Nottingham Malaysia’s 23-year history in Malaysia. We believe that we have something special to offer and opening this centre is part of telling our potential future students about that, whilst supporting the Malaysian government’s initiative to attract 250,000 international students by 2025.

“The centre marks our determination to reach out, instead of just relying on our existing reputation for excellence. It is part of our strategy to grow and engage, based on a focus on people and partnerships,” said Metcalfe.

The centre complements the University’s existing roots in Malaysia and aligns seamlessly with the Malaysia Education Blueprint for higher education.

Professor Sarah Metcalfe

In addition to enrolling 250,000 international students by 2025, the Future Student Centre can help increase IPTA QS world rankings, boost graduate employability, and promote STEM education.

Visitors interested in seeing the centre can drop by during weekdays and weekends to learn about the university’s various courses.

Visitors will be delighted to know that the Future Students Centre features an accommodation showroom that allows potential students to explore the comfortability of their future education home in Semenyih.

Additionally, visitors will also be given a bird’s eye preview of the campus in Semenyih through the campus scale model. The model showcases the state-of-the-art facility and dynamic campus environment.

Finally, the Future Students Centre also features an event space that can accommodate up to 100 people for a variety of events. This includes conferences and meetings to workshops.

The space is designed with meeting rooms and flexible seating arrangements that are ideal for collaboration and equipped with a complete technology set-up.

A bit about the University

Over the course of 23 years, the University of Nottingham has been committed to providing students with a comprehensive educational experience. It offers world-class teaching, led by academics who are some of the best researchers in their respective fields.

The university is ranked 100 in the world and (17 in the UK) out of more than 1,000 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Facebook

It offers courses from the foundation level right up to doctoral degrees through its specialist schools and departments under the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, and Engineering and Science.

Since its foundation, the University has been known to provide an atmosphere that includes and supports its various international students’ educational ambitions.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.