[Watch] Man Scolded For Bringing Dog While Doing Laundry At Melaka Laundromat

A recent self-service laundry incident in Melaka sparked controversy over the establishment’s pet policy.

In a video that has gone viral, a young Chinese man was scolded by a Malay man for bringing his pet dog into the laundry, despite the presence of other individuals with their pets.

Mana boleh bawa anjing kat dobi.



Krubong, Perdana, Melaka

The confrontation began when a Malay man confronted the Chinese young man, expressing dissatisfaction with the dog’s presence.

The young Chinese man defended his actions by pointing out that other people had also brought their dogs into the laundry.

However, the Malay man retorted, questioning why he needed to bring his dog when others did not.

The Chinese young man explained that he had no one at home to take care of his pet, prompting him to bring it along.

However, the Malay man insisted that dogs and pigs were prohibited on the premises, while cats were permitted.

This led to a heated exchange between the two individuals, with the Chinese young man questioning the inconsistency in allowing cats but not dogs.

Debate over the fairness of pet policy

The Malay man maintained that cats were acceptable, but dogs and pigs were not.

The exact details of the conversation between the young Chinese man and the two individuals were unclear due to the distance at which the video was recorded.

It remains unknown how the situation was ultimately resolved.

This incident has raised concerns about the clarity and fairness of the pet policy at the laundromat.

Netizens are now calling for clearer guidelines and consistent enforcement to avoid similar conflicts in the future.

The laundromat management has not made any public statements regarding the incident.

Nanti ada orang bawa anjing, korang juga menggelupur. Dah kata tak boleh bawa pets, nak juga bawa. Siap keluarkan lagi. Terpaling pencinta haiwan ni kadang2 benak juga 😒 https://t.co/nbYG4yd13T — titi (@snfmtiti) February 23, 2023

