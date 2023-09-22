[Watch] Child Narrowly Escapes Accident After Running Across Busy Road Alone

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young child narrowly avoided being hit by a car after disembarking from a vehicle and attempting to cross the road in front of a school on Wednesday morning.

A three-minute viral dashcam video captured the incident around 6:52 a.m.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was seen dropping off another student at the school across the road and leaving the child alone in the car.

In the footage, the child can be seen exiting the vehicle unaccompanied and attempting to cross the busy road, which was dimly lit at the time and occupied by several vehicles travelling in both directions.

Fortunately, a passing car managed to stop abruptly, narrowly avoiding a collision with the child.

However, a motorcycle behind the car could not stop in time and hit it from behind.

The driver was repeatedly heard saying ‘Amituofo’, a phrase commonly used in Buddhism to express shock and grief.

A reminder to exercise caution and follow proper procedures

Upon noticing the child’s presence, vehicles travelling in the opposite lane stopped.

The woman, believed to be the child’s mother, quickly retrieved the child from the middle of the road and brought them back into the car.

Following the incident, several individuals, including a man believed to be a teacher at the school, were seen taking immediate action to control traffic.

Towards the end of the video, a man can be heard reprimanding the woman, saying, “I told you to park over there (the designated area in front of the school) when bringing a child.”

Netizens are urging parents and guardians to exercise caution and follow proper procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Some netizens demanded that the parents face legal action for their negligence towards their child.

