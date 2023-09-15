Alleged Abuse of 6YO in Jempol Leads to Arrest of Stepmother and Father

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cases of child abuse have once again come to public attention following the viral spread of a social media video showing the physical condition of a young boy believed to have been abused by his biological father and stepmother.

The abuse was exposed when the six-year-old child bravely escaped from home, unable to endure further mistreatment.

Victim Discloses Being Forced to Consume Rice Mixed with Chilli, Salt, and Black Pepper

In the viral video, the child recounts being punched in the eye by his stepmother, resulting in a bruise, while his father was away working in Melaka.

Furthermore, his father had allegedly thrown the child to the floor and physically punished him for eating a burger that his father had purchased.

Even more distressing, the child reveals mouth injuries from being given rice seasoned with black salt and chilli at home.

After enduring these abuses, the child admitted that he could no longer tolerate mistreatment by his biological father and stepmother, prompting him to leave the house through the kitchen door.

He is believed to have sought refuge at his teacher’s home and shared his ordeal.

Outrage Over Cruelty of Child’s Parents

Netizens expressed outrage at the cruel actions of the stepmother and biological father towards the child.

They also felt sadness upon seeing the child’s body covered in scars resulting from the alleged abuse.

Several people noted that they should be grateful for the gift of children and should provide them with proper care, considering the challenges some couples face in having children.

Stepmother and Biological Father Suspected of Child Abuse Now in Police Custody

Jempol District Police Chief Superintendent Hoo Chang Hook, announced via a Facebook post on Wednesday (13 September) that they had received a report from a concerned citizen regarding this case.

Initial police investigations revealed that the child had been subjected to abuse since March 2023.

The victim was physically assaulted by his stepmother and biological father using various means, including their hands, kicking, and a wooden ladle. The child has been admitted to Kuala Pilah Hospital for further treatment. Jempol District Police Chief Superintendent Hoo Chang Hook

Medical professionals also confirmed that the child sustained various bodily injuries.

As a result, both suspects were apprehended by the police and are now under a seven-day remand order pursuant to Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which allows for offenders to face a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for a maximum of 20 years, or both, if convicted.

