Teachers Warned Against Using Students As Social Media Content

The prevalence of social media in our daily lives is undeniable. It’s not just celebrities and influencers who engage with it; even students and educators are active participants.

For educators, the use of these platforms has become increasingly sophisticated and widespread since the introduction of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020. This measure aimed to facilitate the transmission of knowledge to students.

However, a small minority of teachers have struggled to manage their enthusiasm, using their students as ‘content’ in pursuit of popularity and personal gain. This has raised concerns among parents, some of whom have reported these cases to the relevant authorities.

The National Parent-Teacher Association (PIBGN) has disclosed that they receive at least one complaint daily from parents regarding their children being featured as content on teachers’ personal social media.

Ministry of Education Will Not Tolerate Violations Involving Students

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has issued a recent statement affirming that any teacher using their students as content on social media may face repercussions from the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE).

She made it unequivocal that the MoE would not compromise on issues involving violations of guidelines regarding students’ involvement on social media.

“If these guidelines are not adhered to, and complaints are lodged, action can be taken,” Fadhlina asserted.

These statements were delivered to the media following a Town Hall session with Sinar Harian, as reported by Awani.

In June, the MoE was reported to be closely monitoring a teacher who allegedly created TikTok content featuring her students.

This follows several social media users expressing their dissatisfaction with a teacher at a private school who purportedly uploaded a video depicting her rummaging through her students’ school bags to create content on TikTok.

Recognising that her actions had become a topic of public discussion, the teacher subsequently issued a public apology through a post on Instagram.

Fadhlina underscored that the MoE would consider appropriate intervention or action in response to complaints.

Recording Videos During Lessons Contravenes Ethical Teaching Standards

Education expert Dr. Anuar Ahmad had previously called on teachers to respect their students’ privacy and refrain from casually recording videos of them for personal social media content.

He emphasised that recording videos during lessons also contravened ethical teaching standards.

“Even though school students are minors, they possess privacy rights that must be respected, and teachers cannot simply capture videos or images of them during class sessions.

“Such actions are also ethically questionable, as they can divert a teacher’s focus from teaching. As educators, their primary focus should be on their students, not on social media,” he stated, as quoted by Majoriti.

