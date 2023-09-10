[Watch] To Guard Or Ghost? Security Guard’s Response To Robbery At UOB Bank Ipoh Sparks Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bank robbery incidents have been relatively uncommon in Malaysia in recent times.

The most recent incident occurred in February, where culprits detonated ATMs in Setia Alam and stole RM349,000 in under 5 minutes.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during that incident.

However, a video of an armed robbery, said to have happened at a UOB Bank branch in Ipoh, has been circulating on social media.

In the video, a helmet-clad suspect enters the bank premises and brandishes a knife at two individuals conducting a transaction at the ATM.

The security guard on duty initially sits quietly in the corner but promptly exits the bank when he notices the robber.

The video has gained significant attention on social media, with netizens criticizing the guard for his behaviour during the incident.

Another social media user has claimed that the suspected robber is a wanted individual with a history of involvement in 19 robbery cases in Ipoh.

It’s a challenge for the authorities to identify the suspect because the license plate on his motorcycle constantly changes, making it difficult to track him down.

Mamat ni wanted 19 kes samun area ipoh. pic.twitter.com/hklFObry2N — Dato Edwin Prabu Richard (@datoedwinprabu) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, some said that contrary to initial perceptions, the security guard’s actions during the ATM robbery at UOB Ipoh were not cowardice but rather quick thinking.

The guard was said to have strategically diverted the robber’s attention to ensure the safety of other customers in the bank.

The local police have stated that they are still hunting down the suspect.

The incident happened during the afternoon on 14 May in which the suspect robbed an elderly woman in her 50s with losses of RM300.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 and Section 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

Anyone who has information about the case can reach out to the district police Criminal Investigation Department chief, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Zulkefli Mohd Muktar, at 012-4336999 or 05-2542222.

