King And Queen Continue Their Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour Adventures 

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have started their activities for the Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour.

As part of their 2,154 km tour, Their Majesties have engaged in various activities to connect with Malaysians in Sabah and Sarawak.

The tour commenced on 3 September, as the King inaugurated it with a grand dinner at the Tawau Community Hall. The event saw an impressive turnout of 1,000 attendees, including dignitaries and locals.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah generously took their time to learn about the various aspects of the local culture. The royal couple, for instance, visited the tents next to the community hall during the event.

They were served the traditional food of the different local ethnicities such as Tidung, Javanese, Cocos, and Bugis. The royal couple was also shown the various products sold by the residents of the local district.

Their evening was then concluded with dinner with the guests. As for their second day, the royal entourage made their first stop yesterday at the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre.

Their visit to the renowned sanctuary and conservation centre was facilitated by warm weather and received well by locals who were eagerly waiting to see the royal couple.

During their time at the rehabilitation centre, Their Majesties fed a Borneoan elephant calf named Taburi and named a young orangutan, Didi. The royal couple then signed a name plaque for Didi.

Before proceeding to their next destination, Their Majesties received a final briefing from Augustine Tuuga, the director of the Sabah Wildlife Department.

In Beluran, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed about the progress on the Pan Borneo Highway project by the Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

As for today, Al-Sultan Abdullah will inaugurate the Sabah Syariah Court Complex in the capital state.

On their last day in Sabah, the royal couple will enjoy breakfast at the KadazanDusun Cultural Association building in Penampang before departing for Brunei.

More about the Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour

The royal couple embarked on this tour with the aim of familiarising themselves with the people of Sabah and Sarawak, exploring their customs, culture, and tribal handicrafts.

Therefore, the expedition will span 2,154 km through the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei.

That being said, the tour commenced in Tawau, Sabah, and included stops in various districts across these regions before concluding in Telok Melano, Sarawak on 13 September.

But while the programme has kept the royal couple busy thus far, Their Majesties have also taken time to mingle with locals outside their programme timing.

Tunku Azizah, for example, was seen carrying out her own inspections on the roads of Beluran, Sabah. The clip has since gone viral on Twitter.

