JPN Urges Public To Avoid Sensationalizing The Issue Of Malaysian Citizenship

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The National Registration Department (JPN) has appealed to the public to refrain from sensationalizing the difficulties faced by a woman in obtaining her lifelong identification card, as highlighted by Member of Parliament for Muar, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Utusan Malaysia quoted JPN as saying that it is concerned that sensationalizing this issue may create false and negative perceptions about the public service.

At the same time, JPN emphasise that they always adhere to the Federal Constitution and operate within the framework of the law to ensure national sovereignty and security.

The department has contacted the woman to gather accurate information regarding her application and is conducting a thorough investigation.

Individuals facing various issues related to citizenship and other services, such as late birth registration, fingerprint verification problems, adoption certificates, and non-Muslim marriage procedures, are encouraged to visit any 212 JPN offices nationwide for assistance directly. JPN urging the public not to sensationalize this matter and refrain from making inaccurate assumptions about the government service.

Applicants are advised to personally attend without utilizing the services of agents or intermediaries, as each individual’s application and problem may require different solutions.

Denied the Right to Education: Woman’s Struggle for Identification Card Exposes Flaws in the System

Recently, Syed Saddiq, who is also the President of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), shared the story of a woman named ‘Melissa’ who was born in Penang and fluent in the Malay language but did not possess a blue identification card at the age of 21.

Despite being born in Penang and fluent in Malay, Melissa faced a significant hurdle as she did not possess a blue identification card even at the age of 21.

His post garnered significant attention on social media and received more than 1,000 shares on his Facebook page.

According to him, although the woman possessed a birth certificate indicating her citizenship status and identification number, she could not represent her state in rhythmic gymnastics at the Sarawak Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in 2013 due to the lack of an identification card.

He further revealed that despite her success in the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) and obtaining an A in the Malay language, she could not continue her education at the secondary level due to the same issue.

I am saddened by her denied right to education. Consequently, she decided to work. At 14, she had to sell nasi lemak by the roadside, orchids, Malaysian ice cream for 20 cents, and various other jobs to support herself. Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on the woman’s predicament.

Syed Saddiq believes that there are still many cases similar to Melissa’s even today.

He highlighted that in Muar alone, there are elderly individuals who have been living in Malaysia for decades before independence but still do not possess identification cards.

JPN has assured the public that they are committed to resolving such cases promptly and ensuring that every individual’s right to proper identification is upheld.

READ MORE: 2,257 Days After Application, Malaysian Mother Still Waiting For Daughter’s Citizenship, NRD Sitting On Court Orders

Tidak semua orang yang dilahirkan di Malaysia layak mendapat taraf warganegara Malaysia. Taraf kewarganegaraan ditentukan secara kuat kuasa undang-undang berdasarkan dokumen pengenalan diri yang dimiliki dan taraf perkahwinan ibu bapa sewaktu kelahiran berlaku.



Sumber JPN pic.twitter.com/XWaaqmFBr9 — KAKI TRAVEL EDAZZRICH🚢🛳️✈️ (@edazzrich) August 26, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.