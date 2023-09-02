Homestay Horror Story: Guests Leave A Mess And Heartbreak For Owner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A homestay operator in Melaka recently shared their frustration over guests who left their rented property in a dirty and disorganized state.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment over the guests’ lack of respect and common sense.

According to a post on TikTok, the guests had used many plates and left them unwashed in the sink, while the garbage was left unthrown.

Guests left the homestay in shambles, including dirty dishes left unwashed. (Pix: mStar)

Furniture was moved from its original place and not put back, and two mattresses were missing from the back room.

“We went upstairs; two ‘missing’ mattresses were in the back room. They took it to the front room. The problem is, it hasn’t been put back on the bed, left scattered like that. The owner on the mess left behind by the guests.

Despite providing cleaning equipment such as brooms and garbage shovels, the guests left food and drinks on the front table of the house, facing the swimming pool.

The homestay owner mentioned that they had provided several games for the children’s convenience.

The homestay owner clarified that cleaning the property is their responsibility, not that of the guests. (Pix: mStar)

Importance of Respecting Property When Renting Homestays and Accommodations

In the past, guests who came with their families had cleaned up after themselves, but this time, they left a mess behind.

The owner, who has been running the homestay business for over a year, asked only for the guests to return to the homestay in the same condition as when they entered.

The owner also kindly requested guests ensure the house is left in its original clean condition before checking out.

This incident, first reported by mStar, highlights the importance of respecting other people’s property when renting a homestay or any other accommodation type.

Out of respect for the owner and future guests who may utilize the same property, leaving the place in the same condition as when you arrived is crucial.

Challenges and Regulations Surrounding Homestays in Residential Units

Another problem with homestays is when they are used for residential purposes, as it causes nuisance to residents.

Numerous complaints over an extended period have been about apartment units being rented out to tourists and non-residents.

In Penang, the state government has agreed to ban homestays in residential units based on numerous complaints from resident groups at apartments, condominiums, and residential neighbourhoods.

If an apartment or condominium has a commercial title, there is no problem with using the units for business purposes.

However, if the apartment is designated as a residential area for residential purposes, then it becomes an issue.

High rise dan condominium saja lah. Landed tak kacau. Memang pengunjung homestay highrise dan condo menyusahkan penduduk. Hampir setiap minggu pengunjung homestay buat kotor dan bising dekat disini.https://t.co/pk0IEELw79 — Firdaus 🇲🇾 (@firdzu) September 12, 2022

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.