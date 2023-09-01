Goh Liu Ying Welcomes Merdeka Baby, Embracing Independence Day with Joy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former badminton star Goh Liu Ying and her husband have welcomed a bundle of joy on Malaysia’s Independence Day.

The couple celebrated the birth of their “Merdeka Baby” yesterday (31 Aug), adding an extra layer of significance to the nation’s commemoration.

Goh, known for her remarkable badminton skills and her silver medal win at the Rio Olympics, expressed her delight at becoming a mother.

She began dating her low-profile businessman husband while she was still competing but has chosen not to disclose his identity.

The marriage was announced in April 2023.

Warm wishes and congratulations

Badminton enthusiasts and fans across the nation have expressed their warm wishes and congratulations to Goh, following her recent achievement.

Many have expressed their hope that the new addition to the family will inherit the mom’s sporting prowess and bring glory to the nation.

Anak Goh Liu Ying lahir di hari Merdeka!! Wow Merdeka baby 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/IiTdClho4v — Kemto (@akemasyraf) August 31, 2023

This momentous occasion holds a deeper meaning for Goh, who has always been a proud Malaysian.

She has inspired many aspiring athletes, proving that with determination and hard work, dreams can be achieved on both national and international levels.

Her commitment to the sport and love for the country inspires Malaysians to strive for greatness.

Congratulations to Goh and her husband on their new bundle of joy, and may their Merdeka Baby bring happiness and success to their lives as they embark on this new chapter of parenthood.

Contributions and sacrifices in bringing glory to Malaysia

Goh, 34, bid farewell to badminton after her defeat in the first round of the Malaysia Open 2023 early this year.

She and her partner, Chan Peng Soon, were defeated by the Indonesian duo of Rehal Naufal-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 7-21 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

This marked a significant end to her career in the Malaysia Open, where she started her partnership with Chan 15 years ago.

Goh, who hails from Melaka, expressed gratitude towards badminton after the match.

The duo’s most remarkable achievement throughout their career was winning a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

They also won 12 titles since 2008, including the Asian Championships in 2010 and the Japan Open in 2012.

EXACTLY 7️⃣ YEARS AGO‼️‼️



In Rio 2016, history was created despite the heartbreaking end. We were still proud and astounded by them.. Unforgettable moment in 🇲🇾 sports! 🩵🔥👏



🥈 Lee Chong Wei (MS)

🥈 Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong (MD)

🥈 Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying pic.twitter.com/Y0wbQpPlBC — HelloJR 🇲🇾 (@HelloBWJr26) August 20, 2023

