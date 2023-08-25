Pregnant Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Hitting Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heart-wrenching incident occurred two days ago (August 23) in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, involving a woman who was six months pregnant.

The woman was tragically killed in a road accident when the motorcycle she was riding on skidded and collided with a dog.

According to reports, the incident took place around midnight on the Keru-Batu Belang Road in Tampin.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries at around 2:10 am on the same day.

Tampin district police chief Superintendent Anuwal Ab Wahab said that during the incident, the victim was on her way home from a restaurant on the Tampin-Gemas road to her residence in Kampung Keru Hulu.

“We received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle ridden by a 35-year-old woman who was known to be six months pregnant,” said Anuwal.

The police explained that the victim was believed to have collided with a dog, causing her to lose control of the motorcycle, which then skidded off the road and fell.

Due to the severity of the accident, the victim sustained fatal injuries and was immediately transported to the Tampin Hospital, where her unfortunate passing was confirmed.

The case is currently under investigation as per Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police are also appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Tampin District Police Operations Room at 06-4431999.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.