Ng Tze Yong, Lee Zii Jia Progress To Second Round Of World Championships

Malaysia’s ace men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong has booked himself a spot in the second round of the 2023 World Badminton Championships by defeating China’s Zhao Jun Peng in straight sets yesterday.

Ng joins Lee Zii Jia in the second round of the competition after the latter disposed of Indonesian ace Jonathan Christie in straight sets.

Lee’s stunning display has set the stage for his quest to become the first Malaysian to claim the world singles championship title, under the guidance of his new coach, Wong Tat Meng.

Setting aside recent issues and controversies, Lee, ranked 13th globally, emerged victorious against world No. 5 Jonathan of Indonesia, securing a score of 21-13, 21-15 at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena.

The former All England champion commented on his ongoing development, indicating his focus on restoring his past successes without specifying a timeline. He is scheduled to face Canada’s Brian Yang in his next match, a player he has previously bested in all three encounters.

Image: @tzeyong_ng/Instagram

Ng, ranked 22nd globally, overcame the previous edition’s bronze medalist with scores of 21-19, 26-24 in straight sets. With this, the 23-year-old is now poised to face Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, the tournament’s 12th seed, as per the Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw.

Image: @kisonaselvaduray/Instagram via @badmintonphoto_official

In the women’s singles category, independent participant S. Kisona put up a solid performance but succumbed to Taiwan’s Pai Yu Po with scores of 20-22, 21-19, 21-13, reportedly due to a hamstring injury in the second game.

The following day will feature participation from a total of five Malaysian pairs in the first round, including Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in men’s doubles, Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien in women’s doubles, and mixed doubles pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.

