Oldest Malaysian Man Dies At 113 In Sarawak Hospital 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Seliman Bandang, the oldest man in Malaysia, passed away at the age of 113. His passing was confirmed by his son, Tuai Rumah Mulok Seliman.

The centenarian who was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for being the oldest Malaysian man, took his last breath at the Saratok Hospital at around 5 am on Saturday.

According to his son, Seliman was hospitalised on 10 August after suffering from a fever and refusing to eat. But apart from that, he suffered from no other illnesses.

Facebook

Seliman’s burial is expected to take place on the morning of 22 August at the Klua Christian Cemetery. He left behind 2 children, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

How did his achievement get recognised?

Seliman was announced as the oldest Malaysian man by the Malaysia Book of Records in June 2021. He was discovered after he underwent his Covid-19 vaccination in Saratok.

His title was then made official on 29 August 2021 on the Malaysia Book of Records’ Facebook page via a live stream. When asked what his secret to a long life was, he noted happiness and a stress-free life to be the answer.

Facebook

From the looks of it, he sure knows what he was talking about. Seliman, who was born on 21 March, had witnessed various events in Malaysia.

From the Japanese Occupation to the British’s colonisation of Sarawak under James Brooke, Seliman sure lived a long and fulfilling life.

Condolences to the family of Seliman Bandang for their loss.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.