Agong Sends Personal Donation To Widow Of Elmina Plane Crash Victim

His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has personally donated to Adlina Aisyah Ahmad Rusli.

She is the widow of Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali, one of the victims of a recent plane crash in Selangor.

The donation was presented by Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela of Istana Negara, Datuk Azuan Effendi Zairakithnaini, during a visit to Adlina Aisyah’s residence in Kuala Lumpur.

Adlina Aisyah used to work as an Administrative Officer at the National Palace from 2011 to 2015.

During the visit, Datuk Azuan Effendi also conveyed the condolences of the King and Queen to Adlina Aisyah and her family for the sudden passing of her husband.

Idris was a Pahang State Government official who served as an enforcement officer at the Raub District Islamic Religious Office.

He went on unpaid leave earlier this year after serving as a special officer to the Chairman of the Pahang State Local Government, Housing, Environment, and Green Technology Committee.

The plane crash occurred last Thursday when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed on Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Ten individuals died in the incident, including six passengers, two crew members of the aircraft, and two civilians passing by.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The King’s donation to Adlina Aisyah highlights the importance of supporting families affected by tragedies and demonstrates his compassion and generosity towards those in need.

The King has previously visited the plane crash site at Elmina Central Park in Section U16, Selangor.

The authorities briefed His Majesty about the accident before inspecting the scene.

