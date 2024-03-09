King Gifts Proton X90 SUVs To IGP And Istana Negara Senior Officials

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has presented Proton X90 SUVs to reward officers for their outstanding contributions and service.

The recipients include the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and senior officials of Istana Negara Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Mjr Jen Datuk Indera Zahari Mohd Ariffin, and Kol (rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

Based on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook post, the gifts were presented by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Zailani Hashim at Istana Negara yesterday (8 March).

It’s not the first time the royal family of Johor made various contributions to assist those in need.

Last year, His Majesty graciously donated 10,000 packages of free rice, weighing 10kg each, for Johor’s poor and low-income groups.

In 2010, His Majesty presented 11 cars and 8 high-powered motorcycles to the Royal Malaysia Police. He also presented 8 Proton Suprimas to all district officers in Johor in 2018.

In 2021, three doctors were presented with Proton X70 to show appreciation for their services in the Johor Palace medical team.

