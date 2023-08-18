Johor Resort Plans To Sue Influencers After Unsatisfactory Stay Review

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Social media influencers Norreen Iman and Bella Khan may face legal action by a resort in Johor following the review they posted online.

Alang’s Rawa Resort in Pulau Rawa, issued a press statement two days ago (15 Aug) to address the complaints that both of them made, publicly.

In their defence, both individuals never made any direct complaints during their stay there but instead choose to express their dissatisfaction on social media.

They said that over the past 26 years, they have pictured their resort to be an enchanting, rustic and authentic island experience.

All the details, services, and facilities they offered were clearly communicated before their customers made a booking. They do not coerce anyone into reserving with them or making any misleading advertising, contrary to what Bella and Norreen said about them not disclosing their room pictures before they made a booking.

They also said that while not everyone appeals to their resort, they still have recurring visitors and numerous guests that genuinely liked their hospitality and service over the years.

Their manager advised them to convey any complaints they may have through email but they received none, instead, the influencers used their social media influence to complain.

They gathered questionable and unverified statements from third parties in order to further diss their alleged bad service.

This posed a great threat to their business as their reputation was tarnished. They were publicly criticised, ridiculed and disrespected, not to mention receiving several death threats too, which they take very seriously.

Hence, they have chosen to file a police report and pursue legal action against the two individuals and any third parties who defamed or threatened them.

Bella & Norreen shared their disappointing experience online

Between 13 (Sunday) and 14 August (Monday), Bella Khan shared her review of staying at Alang’s Rawa on her Twitter and Instagram with her team, including Norreen.

She said she paid around RM17K for 15 people for two nights and got unhygienic rooms.

She claimed that they didn’t have housekeeping to change the towels and their beds were musty and apparently full of bed bugs as four people from her trip had rashes on their bodies.

She also complained about the unavailability of a clean water source as they had to wash their faces and body with salty seawater. She even had to buy big mineral water for RM10 to make milk for her daughter as a glass of warm water was charged RM3.

Besides the unfriendly staff and unprofessional management, she also claimed that the boat ride was unsafe and that the staff complained about carrying their heavy bags in front of them.

Pasal 17k tu tak kisah sangat lah kan. Bukan nya kita nak dilayan mcm vvip pun. The problem is cara their staff treat kitaorg, mcm kitaorg ni duduk free pulak..and hygiene bilik tu. Bau hapak dgn cadar2 sekali. Bed bugs merata and 4 org termasuk my bibik yg duduk je dalam… https://t.co/NE12fMCj2N pic.twitter.com/paQ5vLcTBm — Bella khann 🇵🇰 (@bellakhann) August 13, 2023

Norren also shared her bad experience through her previous Instagram stories and Instagram post.

In fact, after they posted their experience, a lot of people backed them up and recounted their own incidents while staying there.

Some agreed with the unsafe boat ride and others agree with their unprofessional service.

When they dug up some reviews from Trip Advisor, they also found some bad reviews and regretted not doing their due diligence on the place before booking it.

