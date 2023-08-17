Female Entrepreneur Defends Terengganu As A Beautiful And Stress-Free State

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

While PAS has a solid support base in Terengganu (it won all seats in the recent state election there), some people see it as a “backward” state with no progress or development.

Alhamdulillah. 33-0.



Terima kasih buat semua pengundi yang memilih kami Perikatan Nasional-PAS.



Insya-Allah, kami akan menjalankan tugas dengan sebaik-baiknya. pic.twitter.com/bXSfHraBDn — Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (@DrAhmadSamsuri) August 12, 2023

Dila Mubarak, a female entrepreneur from Terengganu, has taken to Facebook to defend her state.

In her post, she expressed her pride in being born, raised, married, settled, and doing business in Terengganu.

In her remarks, Dila emphasized that Terengganu boasts breathtaking scenery and is renowned for its culinary offerings.

She also mentioned that the state had developed significantly over time, with shopping malls and movie theatres now available.

Moreover, Dila highlighted that Terengganu is a stress-free state with no traffic jams, toll booths, or fuel tank worries.

Masjid Kristal in Kuala Terengganu is a popular tourist attraction open to visitors outside prayer times. (Pix: Expedia)

She added that parents like raising their children in such an atmosphere.

Her post has gone viral with 13,000 shares so far and has sparked discussions among netizens.

Dila’s post has offered a different perspective on Terengganu, and it’s safe to say that the state is not as “backward” as some might think.

Meanwhile, some individuals have raised concerns about the development gap between Terengganu and neighbouring Kelantan, also ruled by PAS.

Ni aku nk tny, psl apa pas terengganu boleh bagi pawagam, pemodenan, Tp dkt kelantan, pas biarkan mundur ja? Mmg sengaja nk dera rakyat kelantan ke mcm mana? Ada beza ke islam versi pas di kelantan dan ganu? pic.twitter.com/b0wFu43Spl — The Marhaen (@themarhaens) August 16, 2023

