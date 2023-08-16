Bamboo Stick Pierces Teenager In Roadside Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A teenager was pierced in his abdomen with a bamboo stick after his motorcycle collided with a bamboo-loaded pickup truck that was parked by the roadside.

The incident occurred at Kilometer 29 of Jalan Gua Musang – Jeli on the Pulau Setelu Bridge in Gua Musang, Kelantan, around 9:30 pm yesterday (15 August).

The bamboo, measuring two meters in length, was part of the load in the pickup truck.

Superintendent Sik Choon Foo, the District Police Chief of Gua Musang, stated that the initial investigation revealed that the 13-year-old victim was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle from his home in Kampung Pulau Setelu to a nearby river for fishing.

Upon reaching the scene, the victim crashed into the rear part of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck loaded with bamboo.

The pickup truck was reportedly parked on the side of the road on the bridge.

“This situation caused a two-meter long bamboo to pierce through the victim’s stomach.

“The teenager was taken by passersby to Gua Musang Hospital for initial treatment before being referred to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Kuala Krai,” he said.

Due to this incident, Choon Foo urges drivers to be cautious on the road. He also advised road users to be cautious when performing tasks on the road and to use proper signals for the safety of other users.

The case is currently under investigation for careless and inconsiderate driving under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Further investigations are ongoing.

