Pro Chef Competition In Ipoh Searches For Malaysia’s Next God Of Cookery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Are you an aspiring chef looking to make a name for yourself in the culinary industry?

Ipoh, the food haven of Malaysia, is set to host a cooking competition that will determine the nation’s next God of Cookery.

A cooking competition called the Pro Chef competition offers cash prizes worth RM10,000 to the winners.

It is organised by YMCA Ipoh, a non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to promoting social welfare and community development.

The competition winners will be announced during a charitable fund-raising gala dinner at Ipoh’s renowned Hee Lai Ton Restaurant on 27 October.

YMCA Ipoh chairman Datuk Daniel Tay said the competition calls for nationwide participants to showcase their culinary skills.

The Pro Chef competition is an excellent opportunity for aspiring chefs to showcase their talent and gain recognition in the culinary industry. YMCA Ipoh chairman Datuk Daniel Tay on the benefits of participating in the Pro Chef competition.

The competition will occur from 23 to 25 November at Little Katong in Canning Garden, Ipoh.

Pre-selected ingredients challenge aspiring chefs

Aspiring chefs will be able to demonstrate their mastery of cooking techniques and creativity in presenting their dishes.

At the Pro Chef competition, participants will only know the pre-selected ingredients on the day of the event, giving them a chance to showcase their ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee from DAP will be among the judges, known for his passion for food and culinary expertise.

The judges will evaluate the dishes based on taste, presentation, and creativity.

Interested participants can register for the competition at the YMCA Ipoh Facebook page or call 012-9559254.

YMCA Ipoh committee members, led by chairman Datuk Daniel Tay, recently unveiled posters for the Pro Chef competition, which will challenge participants to showcase their culinary skills and creativity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.