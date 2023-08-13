PN Prevails, PH-BN Bites The Dust: What’s Next

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In the recently concluded state elections, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has emerged as the clear winner, securing 60% of the total state seats contested across six states.

On the other hand, the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition has suffered a heavy defeat, winning only 40% of the seats.

PN’s victory in the state elections has raised questions about the future of the unity coalition and the federal government, as another Umno leader may not be inclined to continue the alliance with PH.

Umno man questions alliance with DAP after polls setback #FMTNews #FMTEng https://t.co/c5XvMl1U9B — Free Malaysia Today (@fmtoday) August 13, 2023

PH’s failure to secure most seats in the state elections is a significant setback for the party, especially after losing all three state seats within Permatang Pauh, the parliamentary seat first won by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 1982.

The failure to secure most seats in the state elections has added to the party’s woes, indicating that they must reevaluate their campaign strategy and policies.

baguslah lepas ni jangan minta tolong nurul izzah ya. permatang pauh kalau ada nak minta tolong, minta kat orang PN ya. jangan dok mengada minta tolong kat nurul izzah ya https://t.co/YES6GOsSBu — nur izzah (@nurizzah2802) August 13, 2023

DAP, the knight in shining armour

PH’s performance in the state elections has also been poor, with PKR and Amanah all suffering high failure rates.

PH lost their two-thirds majority in Selangor, the crown jewel, with Anwar’s former protege-tuned-nemesis Datuk Seri Azmin Ali back in the game.

PKR, UMNO, and Amanah have failed to meet expectations, with relatively high failure rates across the board.

In contrast, with a 98% success rate, DAP has been successful, and PH-BN may be more obligated to the DAP.

Percentage win rate by party:



DAP: 97.9% (46 won, 1 loss)



PAS: 82.7% (105 win, 22 loss)



BERSATU: 49.4% (40 win, 41 loss)



PKR: 44.1% (26 win, 33 loss)



AMANAH: 25.8% (8 win, 23 loss)



UMNO: 17.6% (19 win, 89 loss)



GERAKAN: 2.7% (1 win, 36 loss) — Jet (@Jet39134273) August 13, 2023

The sweeping victory by PN in the state elections has also raised concerns among voters in Sabah and Sarawak, who will be watching the latest results very carefully.

PN’s victory in Penang has been particularly noteworthy, with the coalition going from one seat to winning 11 seats.

DAP has maintained its position with 19 seats, while UMNO has been kept at the status quo with only two seats.

Altogether, the results of the state elections have been a major blow to PH and a significant victory for PN, despite many saying it’s status quo with each side retaining three states.

Perhaps that is why former DAP supremo Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang has invited the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), wiped out in the state elections, to rejoin PH.

It remains to be seen whether MUDA will accept Kit Siang’s invitation and rejoin PH or whether they will continue to pursue their own political agenda.

Regardless of the outcome, this development highlights the ongoing efforts by opposition parties to strengthen their position and present a united front ahead of the next general election.

Baying for blood

Already, there are calls for BN chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign.

The calls for his resignation have come from various quarters, including his political rivals in the PN coalition, such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The defeat has raised questions about the party’s leadership and ability to connect with voters on a personal level.

Some have also criticized Zahid’s leadership style, contributing to the party’s decline.

5. Idris Jusoh minta Zahid Hamidi Letak Jawatan sbb Umno kalah 100% di Terengganu. https://t.co/YOhz7k3YOr — Fakhrurrazi Rashid (@FakhurrRazi) August 13, 2023

Lack of engagement and interest among voters

The results have also highlighted the importance of a candidate’s platform and policies over their physical appearance or other superficial qualities.

It is a reminder that voters seek candidates representing their interests and bringing about positive change, regardless of their political affiliation.

Additionally, the state elections have emphasized that every vote counts and can make a significant difference in the outcome of an election.

Kembali lagi kita dalam sesi penyokong PH salahkan siapa kali ini. Time pru beriya kata gelombang anak muda. Bila kalah, salahkan anak muda bodoh. Time prn, salahkan pengundi tak turun. Mungkin dh tiba masa cuba check diri sendiri pula. Kenapa menang tipis je. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/pg1dIOIzOi — Docawe (@Docawe) August 13, 2023

Juwairiya bekas YB Bukit Melawati,

YAB Anwar turun bantu, Puan Izzah Anwar turun bantu berkempen pun kalah jugak😅

Terima je lah kekalahan. Padanlah tu.

Takyah nak rendahkan org sgt.

*Samalah macam Tambun PRU15, bukan menang besar pun lawan Peja yg puak PH pandang kecik jee. https://t.co/qvltJsFlOs — 🇲🇾Hafez حافظ (@medecinhafez) August 13, 2023

Voting is a civic duty and a way to shape the country’s future.

It allows citizens to choose the leaders and policies that best represent their interests and bring about positive change.

