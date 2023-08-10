Nutritionist Warns Of Dangers Of Reheated Overnight Egg Fried Rice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A nutritionist took to Facebook to explain the potential risks of reheating overnight egg fried rice, citing the increased likelihood of cross-contamination of raw and cooked food.

Eggs are more likely to go wrong than rice; when stored together with other ingredients, they can cause foodborne illnesses.

He emphasized the importance of proper food storage and preparation to prevent acute diseases caused by overnight meals.

He provided a list of four conditions that must be met to ensure safe overnight food preservation.

These include the separation of raw and cooked food, the tight storage of food in the refrigerator, reheating food before consumption, and checking for any signs of spoilage before eating.

The nutritionist also clarified that fried rice with overnight rice is not the same as fried rice stored overnight, as overnight rice contains resistant starch that is difficult to digest and less likely to go wrong.

Tragic death highlights the importance of proper food hygiene and safety

His comments came after the tragic death of an elderly grandmother in Beijing, China.

The grandmother and her husband experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the reheated dish made with leftover rice and eggs.

While the husband survived, the grandmother tragically passed away.

This incident serves as a reminder for the public to be cautious when handling and storing food.

It is essential to ensure that food is properly sealed, containers are clean, and food is not left outside for too long.

The public is urged to take necessary precautions when handling and storing food to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

