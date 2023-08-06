[Watch] Tyre Theft At Klang KTM Station Parking Lot Leaves Woman Stranded

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

On Saturday, August 5th, a woman was left stranded at Telok Pulai KTM station in Klang after the tyres of her car were stolen from an open-air parking lot.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, gaining widespread attention.

In a 34-second video shared on the Facebook page DashCam CCTV Malaysia, the female driver can be heard wailing in the background, expressing her pain and confusion: “They stole my tyres; how do I get home? What now?”

Are Open Parking Spaces Safe?

Many internet users expressed empathy towards the victim after the incident.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of open parking spaces, especially in “black areas” such as the KTM station parking lot.

Thefts of tyres, rims and batteries are known to occur frequently.

Bagi sesiapa yang selalu park kereta dekat ktm batu tiga, minta berhati hati kerana kereta abg saya baru saja kena curi empat biji tayar dan cermin dipecahkan. pic.twitter.com/OlDj8yFoHF — Syahmi (@seanvalentino46) July 4, 2018

They called on authorities to take more robust security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Some netizens shared similar experiences of their own, including one whose child parked their car outside a private hospital only to return and find two tyres missing

Another person said his relatives had all four tyres stolen in the same parking lot but was fortunately stopped by a KTM station worker before they could escape.

The recent incident reminds car owners to exercise caution when leaving their vehicles unattended and consider using paid parking lots that offer security guarantees to prevent financial losses and inconvenience.

Puan, saya rasa ini mungkin boleh bantu untuk lawan @ktm_berhad



Mahkamah Persekutuan dalam keputusan menyatakan parking berbayar adalah di bawah tanggungjawab pemilik. Kes curi kereta boleh sama dengan kes curi tayar.



Hire lawyer. Fight dan saman 👍🏼https://t.co/2eX2sThpSq — Fikri Roslan 🇲🇾🌺 (@fikriwiki) April 27, 2023

