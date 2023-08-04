Chef Wan To Start Treatment For Lymphoma Cancer Diagnosis 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Renowned celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, widely known as Chef Wan, has been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. The unfortunate news came to light after the 65-year-old shared the diagnosis on his Instagram.

“My doctor told me about the biopsy of my lymph nodes at 3 pm. They had to run it twice to verify the result. Indeed, I have lymphoma cancer,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Chef Wan revealed that he had first noticed a swollen bulge in his throat after returning from a recent vacation. He then sought medical attention. And upon undergoing an ultrasound, he discovered swollen lymph nodes in his throat.

“One was slightly big while the other, behind my thyroid gland, was barely 1.3cm. The doctor also said that the enlargement of my lymph nodes could be due to my stressful lifestyle,” he shared.

As such, he has been assigned to his oncologist Dr. Jay Suriar who has informed him of all the necessary steps required to fight this.

“First thing will be to undergo a pet scan to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of my organ and finally determine what stage it is in.

“Next Monday morning, I will also do a bone marrow test as lymphoma cancer is also linked to our bone marrow,” he disclosed.

However, the celebrity chef remains hopeful, as early detection offers a promising chance of recovery, with success rates ranging between 70 to 80 percent.

Wan is still able to keep his charm up as usual despite his current circumstances. After being told that he was going to lose his hair, Wan joked about all the different wigs he was going to wear.

But most of all, he approaches his current circumstances with an open heart and unwavering courage, acknowledging the realities of life.

“At this point, I accept all my challenges with an open heart and great courage. This is life. You simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way.

“I need to be strong and get well as I also need to look after so many people,” he said, adding on with a favour, asking fans to not worry as he hoped to inspire others.

