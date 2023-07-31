Juwairiya Zulkifli Fearlessly Takes on Ex-Boss Azmin Ali in High Stakes Hulu Kelang Showdown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In a compelling student versus master narrative, PKR women deputy chief Juwairiya Zulkifli firmly expresses her determination to go head-to-head with former Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, relying on her proven track record as a people’s representative to demonstrate her capabilities, while leaving the voters to make an informed decision.

“I am not afraid of this challenge since my record has shown that I performed well previously as people’s rep,” said Juwairiya, who admirably stepped in as a last-minute candidate during the 2018 GE in the Bukit Melawati state constituency due to a registration blunder by the initial contender.

The forthcoming Hulu Kelang contest promises a gripping one-on-one confrontation between Azmin, representing the Perikatan Nasional, and his former protégé Juwairiya.

Both contenders share deep roots within the Hulu Klang constituency and are unequivocal in their belief that they possess the ability to win the hearts of the N18 electorate.

“He (Azmin) is also not a stranger to us; he was my former boss as well our former (party) deputy president. I worked with him in 2010 when he was the Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman.

“So we know each other very well and our friends also know each other,” shared Juwairiya, underscoring their intimate familiarity.

A 38-year-old PKR deputy women chief, Juwairiya, born and raised in Lembah Keramat, perceives her profound connection with the Hulu Kelang neighbourhood as a significant advantage.

She emphasises that the Hulu Kelang constituency comprises 49% women voters and a substantial number of young people, making it crucial for PH to field a young female candidate.

When met by the media, Azmin explained that, “he is also ‘anak jati’ Hulu Klang, growing up in Kg Klang Gate.” He acknowledges the need to address the weaknesses that led to his defeat in the 15th general election, asserting that there was no question of him shying away from his responsibilities, despite claims by his political adversaries.

“On the defeat (for Gombak Parliament seat), we have been doing some reflection…maybe there are weaknesses we need to improve. But in Hulu Kelang, I (actually) was given the first mandate in politics 24 years ago.

“So there was no question of running away as claimed by my political enemies,” he explained.

Confident that the people of Hulu Kelang, Gombak, and Selangor will witness a promising future under PN’s governance, Azmin stresses the importance of showcasing effective leadership to address the people’s concerns, particularly regarding the cost of living and inflation.

“I am sure that we are witnessing a wave of people’s dissatisfaction with the failure of the government in Putrajaya to deal with the people’s problems, especially the cost of living and inflation.

“I am also young, the question is that the people want to see what kind of leadership (the government) brings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Selangor caretaker menteri besar Datuk Amirudin Shari vouches for Juwairiya’s potential, citing her as a local girl well-known in Hulu Kelang with a proven track record in Bukit Melawati.

“I firmly believe in Juwairiya’s ability to defeat Azmin. Even during his tenure as the senior minister of the federal government, people rejected him,” said Amirudin, anticipating a tight contest.

