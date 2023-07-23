TRP
[Watch] Mat Rempit Caught On Camera Trying Out Dangerous Lorry Stunt
[Watch] Mat Rempit Caught On Camera Trying Out Dangerous Lorry Stunt

Mat Rempits usually involve themselves in illegal street racing or perform dangerous stunts on their motorcycles.

July 23, 2023

A video of a Mat Rempit trying out a new dangerous stunt has surfaced on social media, causing concern among netizens.

In the video, the Mat Rempit is seen riding closely behind a moving lorry, risking his life and the lives of others on the road.

The Mat Rempit was joined in the dangerous stunt by a fellow rider, and they seemed to be relishing the moment.

At one stage, the Mat Rempit put his head directly underneath the lorry’s back, seemingly oblivious to the folly.

Background on Mat Rempit Menace in Malaysia

Mat Rempit is a term used to describe a group of young motorcyclists in Malaysia who engage in illegal street racing and dangerous stunts on public roads.

The Mat Rempit culture has been a menace in Malaysia for many years, with countless accidents and fatalities caused by their reckless behaviour.

The Malaysian government has implemented measures to curb the Mat Rempit menace, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws, confiscation of motorcycles, and education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal street racing.

Despite these efforts, the Mat Rempit culture persists, with many young people still engaging in dangerous stunts and illegal street racing.

A recent three-year study has revealed that peer pressure is the most probable cause behind Malaysian youths becoming mat armpits.

The recent video of a Mat Rempit trying out a new dangerous stunt is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenge that authorities face in curbing this dangerous behaviour.

@bernamatvofficial Sekumpulan 'mat rempit' yang melakukan pelbagai aksi berbahaya ketika menunggang motosikal di Lebuhraya Kajang – Seremban (LEKAS) mengundang padah apabila terbabit dalam kemalangan malam tadi, sehingga menyebabkan seorang maut. Video aksi berbahaya mereka yang melakukan 'aksi Superman' dan bersaing sesama sendiri turut tular di media sosial. #BuletinBernama #bernamatv #beritatiktok #newstrendingmalaysia #beritaviralterkini #newstv #bernamatvofficial #kemalangan #maut #matrempit #LEKAS ♬ original sound – Bernama TV

Enforcement and Education Needed to Address the Mat Rempit Menace

To address the Mat Rempit menace, a combination of enforcement and education is needed.

The authorities must continue to enforce traffic laws and confiscate motorcycles used for illegal racing and stunts.

Hundreds of Mat Rempits were forced to push their bikes during a JPJ operation in Senawang. (Pix: Facebook)

At the same time, education campaigns should be stepped up to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety.

The safety of all road users is at stake, and we must work together to end this dangerous behaviour.

The Malaysian government has implemented harsher punishments for Mat Rempits with the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 in response to this issue.

