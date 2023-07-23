[Watch] Mat Rempit Caught On Camera Trying Out Dangerous Lorry Stunt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a Mat Rempit trying out a new dangerous stunt has surfaced on social media, causing concern among netizens.

In the video, the Mat Rempit is seen riding closely behind a moving lorry, risking his life and the lives of others on the road.

The Mat Rempit was joined in the dangerous stunt by a fellow rider, and they seemed to be relishing the moment.

At one stage, the Mat Rempit put his head directly underneath the lorry’s back, seemingly oblivious to the folly.

Background on Mat Rempit Menace in Malaysia

Mat Rempit is a term used to describe a group of young motorcyclists in Malaysia who engage in illegal street racing and dangerous stunts on public roads.

The Mat Rempit culture has been a menace in Malaysia for many years, with countless accidents and fatalities caused by their reckless behaviour.

The Malaysian government has implemented measures to curb the Mat Rempit menace, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws, confiscation of motorcycles, and education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal street racing.

Rempit ni budaya bangang. Tapi ada pihak yang cuba suburkan dan pupuk sebab rempit ni nanti senang, bayaq RM50 sorg pun dah boleh pusing satu pekan bawak bendera. Boleh pi pulaih minyak depan khemah orang. Pastu maybe bg extra beberapa puluh ringgit lg untuk suruh undi. — Injang (@Injang_Nation) July 17, 2022

Despite these efforts, the Mat Rempit culture persists, with many young people still engaging in dangerous stunts and illegal street racing.

A recent three-year study has revealed that peer pressure is the most probable cause behind Malaysian youths becoming mat armpits.

The recent video of a Mat Rempit trying out a new dangerous stunt is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenge that authorities face in curbing this dangerous behaviour.

Enforcement and Education Needed to Address the Mat Rempit Menace

To address the Mat Rempit menace, a combination of enforcement and education is needed.

The authorities must continue to enforce traffic laws and confiscate motorcycles used for illegal racing and stunts.

Hundreds of Mat Rempits were forced to push their bikes during a JPJ operation in Senawang. (Pix: Facebook)

Dah separuh 2023.

Tlong la stop budaya rempit bunuh diri mcm ni. Sudah la bunuh diri, nyusahkan org, pemandu kereta yg ikut undang2.

Kau nk cabut nyawa sendiri, buat senyap2 dah la. Ni ke yg kata 'hobi kami mahal' tu?

Mmg mahal, nyawa terbang, sapa nk byr ganti rugi kreta tu? https://t.co/8PnhgJMwkB — Edrina Hendrick (@Edrina_Hendrick) June 4, 2023

At the same time, education campaigns should be stepped up to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety.

The safety of all road users is at stake, and we must work together to end this dangerous behaviour.

The Malaysian government has implemented harsher punishments for Mat Rempits with the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 in response to this issue.

