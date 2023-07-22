[Watch] Guardian Of The Mall: Security Guard’s Standoff With Reckless Driver Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens praise a security guard at a mall in Bangi for his bravery in standing up to a reckless driver.

The driver had parked his car indiscriminately while waiting for his wife.

The incident, which occurred recently, quickly escalated into an argument between the driver and the guard.

Despite facing aggression from the driver, the guard remained calm and stood his ground.

Netizens have hailed the security guard as a hero, commending him for his bravery and dedication to his job.

Many have called for the guard to be recognized for his actions and for the mall management to provide more support to their security staff.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security guards in maintaining order and safety in public spaces.

We salute the security guard for his courage and professionalism in adversity.

Why do some people look down on security guards?

According to a Quora post, Indian and Nepalese nationals are commonly hired as security guards in the private sector.

Additionally, a report by Coconuts suggests that some security firms in Malaysia continue to hire undocumented immigrants as security guards to maximize profits.

Some security guards work for minimum wage and may lack professionalism or motivation, which can lead to negative perceptions.

Furthermore, there may be a perception that security guards have limited legal powers and are not highly trained.

There have also been individuals in the industry who engaged in criminal activities.

