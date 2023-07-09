[Watch] Samurai Showdown: Road Rage Erupts At Kedah Petrol Station

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing a fight between two road users at a petrol station in Kedah, at the Gurun Rest and Service Area (RnR), had gone viral.

The incident reportedly began when one of the drivers honked his horn to reprimand another driver who was believed to be using a mobile phone while driving.

However, the man chased the individual’s vehicle to a petrol station.

The video, which is 31 seconds long, shows the man holding what appears to be a samurai sword while making threats and asking the driver who honked at him to apologize.

However, the driver defended his actions, saying, “It’s not only him who brought his boys; we also have children.”

Further details of the dispute between the two individuals remained unclear.

Attempt to Calm the Situation

Several public members can be seen trying to calm the two individuals involved in the dispute.

Meanwhile, the person who recorded the incident could be heard asking petrol station workers to contact the police following the altercation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of road rage and the importance of staying calm while driving.

It is unknown whether any charges have been filed concerning the incident.

Is it Legal To Carry a Sword in Public in Malaysia?

Carrying swords in public places in Malaysia is illegal under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

It also includes firearms, sharp or pointed weapons, and corrosive or explosive substances.

The law was enacted to prevent violent crimes and ensure public safety.

Collectors of antique weapons may be allowed to possess them, but they must obtain a license from the authorities.

