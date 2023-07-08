MCA Says ‘Nah’ To Perikatan Nasional’s Invitation, Shaking Up Malaysian Politics

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has rejected an invitation to join Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The invitation was made by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohd Sanusi, PN’s election director.

Sanusi suggested that MCA and MIC leave BN and join PN during a live interview on Facebook.

He stated that if both parties have become members of PN, the mixed constituencies in the upcoming state elections can be handed over to the two parties.

This move comes after MCA and MIC decided not to participate in the state elections.

The move has been rumoured to be a protest against Barisan Nasional chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The rejection by Wee indicates that MCA is not interested in joining forces with PN to win mixed constituencies.

This could have significant implications for the upcoming state elections and the political landscape of Malaysia.

Potential Consequences Of MCA And MIC On The Sidelines

Ahmad Zahid denied the claim that MCA and MIC would boycott BN’s machinery in the upcoming State Election.

He clarified that MCA and MIC’s decision not to compete in six states was not a boycott.

Both parties’ leadership has committed to helping BN’s machinery, and the BN Supreme Council will consult with MCA and MIC for clarification.

Ahmad Zahid also advised supporters of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak not to boycott the state election in six states.

State elections will be held in Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang on 12 August.

Announcement: Important Dates for State Elections



Selangor | Kedah | Pulau Pinang | Negeri Sembilan | Kelantan | Terengganu



Candidate Nomination: 29 July 2023

Early Voting: 8 August 2023

Voting Day: 12 August 2023



Credit: @tv3malaysia #malaysia #pilihanraya pic.twitter.com/bXxP2W0W8x — High Commission of Malaysia, London (@MYHicomLondon) July 5, 2023

